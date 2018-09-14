College football expert picks, predictions for Week 3: Washington easily covers spread against Utah

Week 3 of the college football season offers dozens of games to pick, many between unfamiliar non-conference foes. USC is a 3.5-point road dog at Texas, Ohio State is favored by 12.5 at TCU, and Auburn is favored by double-digits at home against LSU, just to name a few games on the Week 3 college football schedule. Whether you're looking to take the points and wager on a big underdog or make a pick on a game Vegas views as closer to even, be sure to check out the top Week 3 college football picks from Barrett Sallee. He's a proven college football insider and handicapper who has consistently been one of the top CBS Sports experts picking against-the-spread, and can be seen and heard on CBS HQ, SiriusXM Radio and on various radio shows across the nation.

Last season, he began giving his best bets to SportsLine and the results were impressive, as he went 28-18 against the spread. He's off to a fast 4-2 start this year, and was spot-on in Week 2, calling Arizona State's massive (+6) upset over Michigan State and backing Penn State (+9) in a 51-6 final against Pittsburgh that covered the spread with a ton of room to spare. Anybody who has been following him is way, way up.

Now he has studied a loaded Week 3 of college football action and revealed his top three college football expert picks over at SportsLine.

We can tell you he loves Washington (-6.5) to get a big Pac-12 road victory against Utah.

With several big-time contributors like quarterback Tyler Huntley and running back Zack Moss back from a 2017 team that went to a bowl game, Utah has high hopes this season and is off to a 2-0 start.

But Washington, despite a season-opening loss to Auburn, is loaded and should be a force in Pac-12 play this year.

"The Utes are always tough at Rice-Eccles Stadium, but this isn't your ordinary Huskies team," Sallee told SportsLine. "The defense is elite, the running tandem of Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed are lethal, and the wide receiving corps led by Aaron Fuller showed how good they can be in the season-opener vs. Auburn. Utah boasts the best defense in the Pac-12, but the Huskies are just a bit more dangerous than Weber State and Northern Illinois."

Confidently lock in the Huskies on the road and look for a win by at least a touchdown.

Sallee has also revealed the x-factor that made him jump on one side of Arizona State-San Diego State, and he's calling for a coming out party for an unproven quarterback in one of the biggest games of the weekend.

