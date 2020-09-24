The 2020 college football season will never be completely normal, but the Week 4 schedule is highlighted by three Power Five conferences -- the SEC, Big 12 and ACC -- now in action, bringing more games and more interest than the prior weeks. The Week 4 college football odds board at William Hill shows Florida as a 14-point favorite at Ole Miss in Lane Kiffin's debut. Mike Leach will also be making his debut as Mississippi State travels to LSU (-16.5) in the SEC on CBS game at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, posting a winning record in his weekly college football best bets column since that point.

He went 59-35-2 (63 percent, plus $2,037) on all his college football picks for SportsLine in 2019, and he also enters Week 4 of the 2020 college football season on a 47-24 streak on his best bets since the start of last year. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

One of Sallee's top college football picks for Week 4: Sallee is backing Baylor (-16.5 at William Hill) at home against Kansas in a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday.

The Bears have had games against Houston and Louisiana Tech postponed due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. Kansas, meanwhile, lost its only game against Coastal Carolina, 38-23.

"Ok, Baylor. now it's time to kick off the Dave Aranda era. The Bears will do it in style against a Kansas defense that clearly has issues in the athleticism department," Sallee told SportsLine. "Quarterback Charlie Brewer is going to show just how much of a weapon he is, and how potent the offense can be with running back John Lovett and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton. This one will get incredibly ugly."

