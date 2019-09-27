College football expert picks, predictions for Week 5, 2019: Ohio State covers against Nebraska

With a majority of the Week 5 college football schedule comprised of must-see conference matchups, there are several double-digit college football lines that bettors could attack. The biggest mismatch among conference opponents is No. 2 Alabama vs. Ole Miss, where the Crimson Tide are favored by 37.5. Other lopsided college football lines include Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech (+27), Michigan vs. Rutgers (+27.5) and Clemson vs. North Carolina (+26.5). Whether you're searching for value in a game like one of those or trying to make the call on a tight matchup like Kentucky vs. South Carolina (-3), getting unbiased college football expert picks can go a long way. Before locking in any plays, be sure to see the Week 5 college football best bets and top college football predictions from SportsLine's Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in some huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, posting a winning record in his weekly best bets column since that point. He got 2019 off to a blistering start as well, going 8-3-1 in his best bets column thus far. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 5 and is sharing his most confident college football expert picks over at SportsLine. One of the top Week 5 college football predictions that Sallee is recommending: Ohio State (-17.5) covers against Nebraska in a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium.

The Buckeyes have had major success on the road in recent years. In fact, Ohio State enters Saturday having won 17 of its last 20 games on the road. In their last road contest against Nebraska, the Buckeyes routed the Cornhuskers by a final score of 56-14, easily covering as 24-point favorites.

"Justin Fields has earned all of the buzz, but the sophomore quarterback isn't the big story around Ohio State this year; the defense is," Sallee told SportsLine. "The Buckeyes rank third in the country in scoring defense and second in yards per play. The Cornhuskers will struggle to find the end zone. Even if Ohio State is conservative on offense, Fields and company will pull away for a cover late."

