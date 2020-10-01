The Week 5 college football odds from William Hill are out as the SEC gets set to enter its second weekend of action. Alabama is a 17.5-point favorite over Texas A&M, while Florida is laying 18 points against South Carolina. The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry between Georgia and Auburn is also on the Week 5 college football schedule, and the Bulldogs have the 6.5-point edge in that matchup.

In the Big 12, Oklahoma is a seven-point favorite against Iowa State as the Sooners looks to bounce back from last week's upset against Kansas State. And in the ACC, Clemson is -28 against Virginia. Where are the best values for Week 5 college football bets?Before locking anything in for this weekend's action, be sure to see the top Week 5 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, posting a winning record in his weekly college football best bets column since that point.

He went 59-35-2 (63 percent, plus $2,037) on all his college football picks for SportsLine in 2019, and he also enters Week 5 of the 2020 college football season on a 48-26 streak on his best bets since the start of last year. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 5 college football odds from William Hill and is sharing his top three best bets over at SportsLine. Get his top college football picks now.

Top Week 5 college football expert predictions

One of Sallee's top college football picks for Week 5: He's backing Oklahoma (-7) on the road against Iowa State in a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday.

The Sooners were stunned by Kansas State last week as the Wildcats erased a 21-point deficit in a 38-35 final. The Sooners were let down by their defense in that loss. But Sallee doesn't think Iowa State has the firepower to exploit that unit and sees great value in Oklahoma in a bounce-back spot.

"Really? We're so down on the Sooners that we're only going to lay a touchdown against an offensively-challenged Cyclones squad? Don't buy into that trap," Sallee told SportsLine. "Sure, Oklahoma's defense is dreadful. But I'm not going to believe that the Cyclones suddenly figured it out after gaining just 423 yards and a 3 of 11 performance on third downs against lowly TCU."

How to make Week 5 college football picks

Sallee has also found two other college football picks he's high on, including a strong play on an underdog he believes can win outright. You can only see who he's backing at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Week 5 of college football? And which underdog should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's college football best bets, all from one of the top analysts in the nation who has crushed his picks for SportsLine.