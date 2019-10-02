College football expert picks, predictions for Week 6, 2019: Auburn vs. Florida goes under 48 points

With a majority of the Week 6 college football schedule comprised of must-see conference matchups, there are several double-digit college football lines that bettors could attack. The biggest mismatch among conference opponents is No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Kansas, where the Sooners are favored by 32 points, one of the largest college football spreads of the week. Other lopsided college football lines include Georgia vs. Tennessee (+25), Ohio State vs. Michigan State (+20) and Oregon vs. California (+18). Whether you're searching for value in a game like one of those or trying to make the call on a tight matchup like Auburn vs. Florida (+3), getting unbiased college football expert picks can go a long way. Before locking in any plays, be sure to see the Week 6 college football best bets and top predictions from SportsLine's Barrett Sallee.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 6 and is sharing his most confident college football expert picks over at SportsLine. We can tell you Sallee is backing the under (48) in Saturday's SEC showdown between No. 7 Auburn and No. 10 Florida.

Sallee knows both teams enter Saturday's matchup with top-25 scoring defenses. The Tigers rank 22nd in the nation, allowing opponents an average of 17.2 points per game. Florida, meanwhile, is fifth, giving up just 8.8 points per game. The Gators have held their opponents to three points or fewer in three of their last four games. Plus, the total has gone under in five of the last seven meetings between Auburn and Florida.

"Don't fall into the trap that Auburn set last week when it lit up Mississippi State through the air," Sallee told SportsLine. "The Tigers had to know that quarterback Bo Nix can do that moving forward, but he won't need to on Saturday. Defenses will dominate and Auburn will get back to its old-school, power-based offense to win convincingly and ugly. This has all the makings of a 21-10-style game."

