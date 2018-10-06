College football expert picks, predictions for Week 6: Alabama easily covers spread versus Arkansas

Week 6 of the 2018 college football season is already here and teams across the country are hunkering down for the always-difficult conference portion of their schedules. Surviving eight- or nine-game conference slates requires depth and persistence and wagering on those matchups requires exactly the same. With 11 Power 5 conference matchups featuring spreads of seven points or fewer on Saturday, turning a profit with your Week 6 college football picks and predictions will be a challenge. Who better to help than CBS Sports college football analyst Barrett Sallee? He is a true insider -- a CBS Sports HQ personality, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his college football expert picks have brought in some huge returns.

Last season, he went 28-18 on against-the-spread picks. He's off to a profitable start this year and was spot-on in Week 5 when he called LSU (-12) comfortably handling Ole Miss on the road.

Sallee has studied a loaded Week 6 college football schedule and revealed his top three college football picks.

In an SEC West matchup, we can tell you that Sallee is backing Alabama (-35) on the road over Arkansas.

Sallee knows Alabama has provided little drama this college football season, with a 5-0 record and an average margin of victory of 41.2 points. However, they've given backers something to sweat the last two weeks, failing to cover after taking their foot off the gas against Louisiana-Lafayette and Texas A&M.

However, Sallee expects they have some fine-tuning to do with the meat of the conference schedule approaching, which should be a major factor in Alabama covering.

"Alabama's starters need to, at some point, play more than one half of football per week to prepare for more dangerous games down the road," Sallee told SportsLine. "[Tide coach] Nick Saban will treat this like an NFL preseason game in Week 3. The starters will stay in for a long time, the second-team will polish it off, and both of them will have the whole playbook in the game plan."

Meanwhile, Arkansas' struggles are another reason you can confidently lay the points with Alabama. The Razorbacks are 1-4 on the season, with their only win coming against FCS Eastern Illinois, and they've lost four straight. In each of the last three games, they've failed to score more than 17 points.

Confidently lay the points and lock in Alabama covering the spread against Arkansas.

