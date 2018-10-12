College football expert picks, predictions for Week 7: UCF easily covers against Memphis

With top 25 matchups like Georgia vs. LSU and Wisconsin vs. Michigan peppering the Week 7 college football schedule, making your college football picks could be a challenge. Which team do you back in a tight battle? And should you fade a monster favorite like Ohio State (-29.5) or Alabama (-27.5)? That's why you'll need expert advice, and Barrett Sallee has been as reliable as they come. Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in some huge returns.

Last season, he began giving his best bets to SportsLine and the results were impressive, as he went 28-18 on against-the-spread picks. He also correctly predicted Arizona (+2.5) winning outright as an underdog against California in Week 6. Anybody who has been following him is way, way up.

Now, Sallee has studied a loaded Week 7 college football schedule and revealed his top three college football picks over at SportsLine.

In a rematch of last year's epic AAC title game, we can tell you that Sallee is backing UCF (-4.5) on the road over Memphis.

Sallee knows UCF has provided little drama this college football season, with a 5-0 record and an average margin of victory of 31.6 points. In fact, the Knights enter Saturday's showdown on an 18-game winning streak. Despite their impressive streak, the Knights have covered just once in their last five games when playing on the road against Memphis.

However, Sallee expects Memphis quarterback Brady White will try to force the ball into tight windows against a stingy UCF defense, which should be a major factor in the Knights covering the spread.

"Prior to the season, I thought this would be the game in which the UCF train derailed," Sallee told SportsLine. "Memphis is still tough -- especially with the way quarterback Brady White has played this year -- but UCF's pass defense is third-best in the AAC and they've picked off a conference-best eight passes. White will force a few things, make some game-changing mistakes and the Knights will keep rolling along."

Confidently lay the points and lock in UCF covering the 4.5-point spread against Memphis.

Sallee has also found two other games with huge flaws in their lines, and is backing an underdog to not only cover, but to pull off a shocking upset.

What are the three best bets for Week 7 of college football? And which underdog makes a huge statement? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's best bets, all from one of the top college football analysts in the nation who's crushed his best bets for SportsLine.