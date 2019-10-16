College football expert picks, predictions for Week 8, 2019: Florida covers against South Carolina

With a majority of the Week 8 college football schedule comprised of must-see conference matchups, there are several double-digit college football lines that bettors can attack. The biggest mismatch among conference opponents is No. 1 Alabama vs. Tennessee, where the Crimson Tide are favored by 34.5 points. Other lopsided college football spreads include Oklahoma vs. West Virginia (+33.5), Wisconsin vs. Illinois (+31), and Georgia vs. Kentucky (+25). Whether you're searching for value in a game like one of those or trying to make the call on a tight matchup like Oregon vs. Washington (+3), getting unbiased college football expert picks can go a long way. Before locking in any plays, be sure to see the Week 8 college football best bets and top college football predictions from SportsLine's Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, posting a winning record in his weekly college football best bets column since that point. He got 2019 off to a blistering start as well, going 15-5-1 in his best bets thus far. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 8 and is sharing his most confident college football expert picks over at SportsLine. We can tell you Sallee is picking No. 9 Florida (-6) to cover on the road against South Carolina.

Sallee knows South Carolina will enter Saturday's SEC showdown full of confidence after knocking off Georgia on the road. Meanwhile, Florida limps into this matchup having played back-to-back games against top-10 opponents. The Gators defeated Auburn by a final score of 24-13, then lost to LSU on the road by two touchdowns. However, the Gators feature one of the most ferocious defenses in the nation, giving up just over 14 points per game. Plus, Florida is 14-6 in its last 20 meetings against the Gamecocks.

"The Gamecocks are the darlings of the college football world after upsetting Georgia, but Florida now knows not to take them lightly," Sallee told SportsLine. "Quarterback Kyle Trask was impressive in the loss to LSU in Death Valley, and coach Dan Mullen will take that experience and build off it. South Carolina will get quarterback Ryan Hilinski back, but how healthy will he be? Can he have success against this Gators defense? I don't think so."

