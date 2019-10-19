College football expert picks, predictions for Week 8, 2019: Florida will cover against South Carolina

Through seven weeks of the 2019 college football schedule, bettors are beginning to see trends forming. Auburn, for example, has been one of the top teams against the spread in the nation this season, covering all but once in six games. The Tigers will put that impressive record on the line as 19.5-point road favorites against Arkansas, according to the latest Week 8 college football spreads. On the other end of the spectrum, Vanderbilt has been among the worst teams against the spread at 0-6. The current college football odds have the Commodores going off as 21-point underdogs at home against high-powered Missouri on Saturday night. Nailing your Week 8 college football picks means knowing the trends, and more importantly, knowing when they might break. Before locking in any predictions of your own, be sure to see the Week 8 college football best bets from handicapping expert Barrett Sallee. His college football expert picks will guide you through an action-packed Saturday.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, posting a winning record in his weekly college football best bets column since that point. He got 2019 off to a blistering start as well, going 15-5-1 in his best bets thus far. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 8 and is sharing his most confident college football expert picks over at SportsLine. We can tell you Sallee is picking No. 9 Florida (-6) to cover on the road against South Carolina.

Florida boasts one of the nation's top defenses, giving up an average of 14.1 points and 309.9 yards per game this season. The Gators will be challenged by a South Carolina offense that is averaging over 39 points at home.

But Sallee believes the x-factor in this matchup will be the health of South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski. The freshman quarterback has thrown for 1,028 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions this season, However, he had to leave South Carolina's victory over the Bulldogs after suffering a knee injury in the third quarter.

Florida's defense, meanwhile, is an extremely disruptive unit that has already racked up 26 sacks. Hilinski's inability to escape the pass rush on Saturday could prove to be too much for the Gamecocks to overcome. Confidently lock in the Gators as one of your top Week 8 college football picks because Sallee believes they'll force Hilinksi into mistakes and pull away with a comfortable win in this SEC showdown.

