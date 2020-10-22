The Week 8 college football schedule features action on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It is also highlighted by the return of the Big Ten. No. 14 Wisconsin vs. Illinois gets the Big Ten schedule underway Friday evening at 8 p.m. ET with the Badgers favored by 19.5 points in the latest Week 8 college football odds from William Hill.

Six other Big Ten games are scheduled for Saturday with No. 18 Michigan vs. No. 21 Minnesota (+3) marking the only matchup of ranked teams in the conference. With no data to go off from this year yet, should you target any Big Ten lines in your Week 8 college football bets or are you better off looking elsewhere? Before locking anything in for this weekend's action, be sure to see the top Week 8 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, posting a winning record in his weekly college football best bets column since that point.

He went 59-35-2 (63 percent, plus $2,037) on all his college football picks for SportsLine in 2019, and he also enters Week 8 of the 2020 college football season on a 53-20 streak on his best bets since the start of last year. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 8 college football odds from William Hill and is sharing his top three best bets over at SportsLine. Get his top college football picks now.

Top Week 8 college football expert predictions

One of Sallee's top college football picks for Week 8: He's backing Oklahoma (-6.5 at William Hill) to cover on the road against TCU in a noon ET matchup on Saturday.

The Sooners got a week off following their rivalry win over Texas. They have some issues defensively, but Sallee believes their offense is too much of a mismatch for the Horned Frogs.

"Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler has had some head-scratching moments, but he has helped his team score 30 or more points in all four games of the season," Sallee told SportsLine. "On the flip side, TCU ranks seventh in the Big 12 in opponent red zone touchdown conversion percentage (66.67%). Rattler is fully capable of moving his offense up and down the field, and TCU has proven that it isn't exactly clutch on the defensive side of the ball."

How to make Week 8 college football picks

Sallee has also found two other college football picks he's high on, including a strong play on a Big Ten matchup where he believes the wrong side is favored. You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Week 8 of college football? And which line is way off? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's college football best bets, all from one of the top analysts in the nation who has crushed his picks for SportsLine.