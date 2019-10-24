College football expert picks, predictions for Week 9, 2019: Texas covers against TCU

Eight Power Five programs remain unbeaten heading into the Week 9 college football schedule, with many of the usual suspects like No. 1 Alabama, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Clemson and No. 5 Oklahoma among them. But not many saw teams like No. 14 Baylor and No. 17 Minnesota being perfect at this point. The Golden Gophers will look to remain that way, as they're going off as 16.5-point favorites, according to the latest Week 9 college football spreads, against Maryland on Saturday. If you're looking to nail your college football picks on any game around the nation, be sure to see the Week 9 college football predictions from handicapping expert Barrett Sallee. His college football expert picks will guide you through a loaded Saturday of action.

Sallee is a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, and Heisman voter.

Sallee is picking No. 15 Texas (-1) to cover against TCU.

The Longhorns (5-2) were effectively eliminated from College Football Playoff contention with their loss in the Red River Showdown to Oklahoma two weeks ago. Then, they almost dropped a shocker against Kansas last week before rallying to hit a last-second field goal in the 50-48 win.

But Sallee sees this as a bounce-back opportunity for Texas, as the Longhorns, led by junior quarterback Sam Ehlinger (2,057 yards, 21 TDs, three INTs) have a strong chance to force the Horned Frogs into a high-scoring matchup that should play right into Texas' hands.

"The Longhorns' defense has been historically bad this year, but it's not like the Horned Frogs have been lighting it up on offense in October (347.5 yards per game)," Sallee told SportsLine. "The Oklahoma loss is the only game this season in which Texas' offense gained fewer than 427 yards. Which team do you trust more in a shootout, Texas or TCU? Hook 'em."

