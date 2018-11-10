College football expert picks, predictions, spreads for Week 11: Back Notre Dame against FSU

Professional and amateur bettors around the nation are evaluating a loaded Week 11 college football schedule that will have huge implications for the College Football Playoff Rankings. Matchups like No. 1 Alabama (-24) against No. 22 Mississippi State will draw plenty of action because of the stakes, but there's a ton of value to be found up and down the list of college football games today. With so many lines to sort through, be sure to check out the top Week 11 college football picks and predictions from Barrett Sallee. He's a renowned expert and handicapper and his best bets have paid off huge for followers.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports HQ personality, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread.

Sallee debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, going 44-32 in his weekly best bets column since then. He went 2-1 last week by nailing Alabama (-14.5) over LSU and Georgia Tech (-6) over North Carolina. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 11 and is sharing his three most confident college football expert picks over at SportsLine. One of the top Week 11 college football picks that Sallee is recommending: No. 3 Notre Dame (-16.5) covers at home against Florida State.

It's been a shaky first year for Willie Taggart in Tallahassee as the Seminoles enter Week 11 with a 4-5 mark and having lost three of their last four. They've had one of the worst rushing attacks in the nation, averaging just 76.9 yards per game on the ground. Defense has also been a huge issue, with the Seminoles entering this matchup ranked 85th in the nation in points allowed per game (30.4).

That means FSU should struggle to stop a Notre Dame offense that's scoring almost 34 points per game. The Irish will be looking for style points too as they jockey for position in the College Football Playoff rankings, so expect Brian Kelly to keep the pedal down for four quarters, even with Brandon Wimbush starting in place of the injured Ian Book (ribs).

"The Seminoles are broken, and Notre Dame's about to shatter them into even more pieces," Sallee told SportsLine.

