College football expert picks, predictions, spreads for Week 5: Back LSU against Ole Miss

With five top-25 matchups like BYU vs. Washington and Notre Dame vs. Stanford peppering the Week 5 college football schedule, making your college football picks could be a challenge. Which team do you back in a tight battle? And should you fade a monster favorite like Alabama (-49.5) or Auburn (-27)? That's why you'll need expert advice, and Barrett Sallee has been as reliable as they come. Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in some huge returns.

Last season, he began giving his best bets to SportsLine and the results were impressive, as he went 28-18 on against-the-spread picks. He's off to a profitable start this year and was spot-on in Week 4 when he called Clemson (-16.5) over Georgia Tech and Syracuse (-27.5) over UConn. Anybody who has been following him is way, way up.

Now, Sallee has studied a loaded Week 5 college football schedule and revealed his top three college football expert picks over at SportsLine.

In a battle between SEC West rivals, we can tell you that Sallee is behind No. 5 LSU (-10) at home against Ole Miss.

Sallee knows the Rebels got off to a hot start by dropping 47 points on Texas Tech in a win at a neutral site and also earned comfortable victories against Southern Illinois (76-41) and Kent State (38-17). However, Sallee believes that they showed their true selves in a 62-7 blowout loss to Alabama two weeks ago.

LSU has a similarly fast and physical defense, fueled by NFL draft prospects like CB Greedy Williams and LB Devin White. They've already limited the high-powered offenses of Miami and Auburn and should give Ole Miss' offense problems on Saturday.

Confidently lay the points and lock in LSU covering the spread against Ole Miss.

Sallee has also found two other games with huge flaws in their college football spreads and is backing a big underdog to not only cover, but pull the outright upset in a game that will shake up the Top 25.

So what are the three college football best bets for Week 5? And which underdog makes a huge statement? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's best bets, all from one of the top college football analysts in the nation who has hit over 60 percent of his best bets.