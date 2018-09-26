College football expert picks, predictions, spreads for Week 5: LSU easily covers against Ole Miss

Week 5 of the college football season brings plenty of huge conference battles like Ohio State vs. Penn State, Mississippi State vs. Florida and Oregon vs. California that will drastically change the outlook for the College Football Playoff. With dozens of games to choose from and college football spreads of all sizes available, don't lock in any Week 5 college football picks before seeing what Barrett Sallee has to say. He's a college football insider in every sense of the word -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread.

Last season, he went 28-18 on against-the-spread picks. He's off to a profitable start this year and was spot-on in Week 4 when he called Clemson (-16.5) over Georgia Tech and Syracuse (-27.5) over UConn.

Sallee has studied a loaded Week 5 college football schedule and revealed his top three college football expert picks.

We can tell you that Sallee is backing No. 5 LSU (-12) at home in an SEC battle against Ole Miss.

With players like quarterback Jordan Ta'amu and NFL prospects A.J. Brown and D.K. Metcalf at receiver, Ole Miss has shown the ability to put up points in bunches this season, scoring at least 38 in three of its four games. But the fourth matchup, a 62-7 blowout loss to Alabama, is the game Sallee has identified as the best indicator for how this SEC battle will go. LSU's physical defense has limited high-octane offenses like Miami and Auburn this year on the way to a 4-0 start.

"LSU's defense is fully capable of shutting down the Ole Miss aerial attack just like Alabama did," Sallee told SportsLine. "If and when that happens, the Rebels will get blown out."

Confidently lay the points and lock in LSU covering the spread against Ole Miss.

