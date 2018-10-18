College football expert picks, predictions, spreads for Week 8: Back Oregon against Washington State

Week 8 of the 2018 college football season has arrived and teams across the country are battling for conference positioning. Professional and amateur bettors alike are placing their wagers on a wide variety of lines ranging from a multi-TD spread like No. 1 Alabama (-28.5) against Tennessee to a game Vegas expects to come down to the wire like Auburn (-3.5) against No. 22 Mississippi State. Value can be found in both types of lines, so before making any college football picks, be sure to check out the Week 8 college football picks and predictions from Barrett Sallee.

He is a true insider -- a CBS Sports HQ personality, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his college football expert picks have brought in some huge returns.

Sallee debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, going 38-27 in his weekly best bets column. Last week, he nailed Arkansas (+7) against Ole Miss, and anybody who has been following him is way, way up.

Now, Sallee has studied a loaded Week 8 college football schedule and revealed his top three college football bets over at SportsLine. We can tell you Sallee loves No. 12 Oregon (+3) on the road at No. 25 Washington State in a Pac-12 North battle.

Sallee knows the Ducks are coming off a win over Washington that vaulted them into the top 15 nationally and into the driver's seat in the division. They could, however, be in for a letdown against a powerful Washington State passing attack that averages almost 415 yards per game through the air.

But Sallee sees Washington State's lack of balance on offense as a huge liability in a matchup against a stingy Oregon defense.

"The Cougars aren't a threat to run, and wouldn't be able to do it against Oregon's front anyway," Sallee told SportsLine. "Expect the Ducks' front seven to tee off against Cougars quarterback Gardner Minshew, force mistakes, and notch a big Pac-12 North win."

Sallee has also found two other games with huge flaws in their lines, and is backing a favorite he thinks isn't getting enough respect from Vegas in a conference battle.

What are the three best bets for Week 8 of college football? And which favorite it Vegas undervaluing this weekend? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's best bets, all from one of the top college football analysts in the nation who's crushed his best bets for SportsLine.