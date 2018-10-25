College football expert picks, predictions, spreads for Week 9: Back Arizona State vs. USC

With No. 1 Alabama, No. 4 LSU and No. 5 Michigan among the top contenders off this weekend, the Week 9 college football schedule is an opportunity for other teams to make moves as conference standings and the College Football Playoff race take shape. And there are college football lines of all types this weekend, ranging from games Vegas expects to come down to a field goal to spreads greater than three touchdowns. That means there's plenty of value to be found, and Barrett Sallee knows exactly where to look. His Week 9 college football picks and predictions are in and his best bets have led to huge returns for followers.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports HQ personality, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread.

Sallee debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, going 40-30 in his weekly best bets column since that point. He went 2-1 last week, nailing the under (44.5) in LSU's 19-3 victory over Mississippi State and Oklahoma's (-8) 52-27 blowout of TCU. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

One of the top Week 9 college football picks Sallee loves: Arizona State (+6.5) covers at USC.

The Trojans are favored by almost a touchdown despite the fact that they're expected to turn to third-string quarterback Jack Sears with starter J.T. Daniels (concussion) and backup Matt Fink (ribs) both dealing with injuries.

And although Arizona State's 3-4 record isn't impressive, the Sun Devils haven't lost by more than one score all year. A close matchup should be in the works again this Saturday.

"Arizona State still has Manny Wilkins and star wide receiver N'Keal Harry," Sallee told SportsLine. "The Sun Devils showed last week in the loss to Stanford that they still play stout defense -- especially against teams that are limited. Wilkins and Harry will make a couple of plays late to keep it close, and perhaps pull off the upset."

