College football expert picks, top predictions for Week 4, 2019: Wisconsin covers against Michigan

While marquee matchups like No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 13 Wisconsin (-3.5), and No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 7 Notre Dame (+14.5) are drawing most of the headlines entering the Week 4 college football schedule, there are college football spreads of all sizes bettors can try to exploit. For example, No. 2 Alabama is a 38.5-point favorite against Southern Miss. Is that too many points to lay, especially after the Tide failed to cover large spreads against New Mexico State and South Carolina the past two weeks, or should you jump on one of the largest college football lines on Saturday? College football expert picks can help you make the call on tough questions like that. And before locking in any picks, you'll want to see the Week 4 college football best bets and predictions from handicapping guru Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in some huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, posting a winning record in his weekly best bets column since that point. He got 2019 off to a blistering start as well, going 6-3 in his best bets column thus far. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 4 and is sharing his most confident college football expert picks over at SportsLine. One of the top Week 3 college football predictions that Sallee is recommending: Wisconsin (-3.5) covers against Michigan in a noon ET kickoff at Camp Randall Stadium.

Although the level of competition is about to take a step up, the Badgers have been one of the strongest teams through two weeks of the college football schedule. Wisconsin went on the road and crushed South Florida 49-0 in Week 1. The Badgers returned home and took care of business, 61-0, in Week 2 against Central Michigan.

A stifling defense and impressive run game have been the constants in those matchups. Led by Heisman candidate running back Jonathan Taylor (35-337-5), the Badgers have rolled up 433 yards and a whopping nine rushing touchdowns through two games. Those two opponents averaged just 109 yards of total offense against Wisconsin.

Michigan, meanwhile, has looked very mediocre through two weeks, struggling against MTSU and Army. Sallee believes Wisconsin's elite defense will be the x-factor against a Michigan offense that turned it over three times against Army and has looked sluggish thus far.

Sallee has also found two other college football picks he loves, including a huge underdog he believes will win outright easily. You can only see who he's backing at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Week 4 of college football? And which underdog should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's college football best bets, all from one of the top analysts in the nation who has crushed his picks for SportsLine.