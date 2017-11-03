College football expert picks, Week 10: Penn State covers with ease

Before you make any bets or picks for Week 10 of the college football season, you need to hear what Barrett Sallee has to say.

A CBS Sports college football expert, ESPNU SiriusXM Radio host and Heisman Trophy voter, Sallee is absolutely crushing the books this season.

He continues to be among the top CBS experts picking against the spread with a blistering 99-68 mark this season. He's also cashing a stunning 78 percent of the best bets he has shared with SportsLine, including a perfect 3-0 performance last week.

When he shared his favorite selections at SportsLine last week, he said Arizona would cover as a 2.5-point underdog against Washington State. The result: The Wildcats not only covered, they dominated the Cougars in a resounding 58-37 upset victory. Anybody who took his advice didn't even break a sweat.

Now, Sallee has studied the college football matchups for Week 10 and he's again sharing his favorite picks over at SportsLine.

We'll give one away: Sallee is calling for Penn State to bounce back in a huge way after a heartbreaking loss to Ohio State. How? The Nittany Lions will go on the road and cover as 7.5-point favorites against Michigan State.

Sallee has seen Penn State put up 42 points against Michigan and 38 against Ohio State, both teams with top-10 defenses, the past two weeks. Michigan State's defense, ranked No. 8 nationally, isn't going to be able to slow the Nittany Lions down.

"Running back Saquon Barkley, quarterback Trace McSorley and the explosive weapons outside will force the Spartans into a high-scoring affair in East Lansing," Sallee said.

Sallee has confidence that James Franklin's squad will be the one to pull away late. The SportsLine Projection Model agrees, calling for a convincing 30-12 victory for the Nittany Lions. They are covering the spread in 69 percent of the simulations and winning outright a whopping 87 percent of the time.

Despite the loss to the Buckeyes, Penn State still has arguably the best player in the nation in Barkley. Even in what many considered an off game against Ohio State, Barkley had 67 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns -- one coming on a kickoff return. SportsLine's projection model says Barkley will go for well over 100 total yards and score Saturday.

Take Penn State -- 7-1 straight up and 6-2 against the spread -- lay the points and feel confident about getting a nice payout.

