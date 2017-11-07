College football expert picks, Week 11: Oklahoma State covers with ease

Before you make any bets or picks for Week 11 of the college football season, you need to hear what Barrett Sallee has to say.



A CBS Sports college football expert, ESPNU SiriusXM Radio host and Heisman Trophy voter, Sallee is absolutely crushing the books this season.



He continues to be among the top CBS experts picking against the spread with a blistering 108-87 mark this season. He's also cashing a stellar 67 percent of the best bets he has shared with SportsLine.



When he shared his favorite selections at SportsLine two weeks ago, he said Arizona would cover as a 2.5-point underdog against Washington State. The result: The Wildcats not only covered, they dominated the Cougars in a resounding 58-37 upset victory. Anybody who took his advice didn't even break a sweat.



Sallee is calling for Oklahoma State (-6.5) to bounce back in a huge way from its crushing loss to rival Oklahoma last week. The Cowboys will go on the road and cover against Iowa State.



Sallee sees this as a battle between an offensive power and a strong defensive team. He likes the offense to win out in this case. Iowa State is No. 2 in the Big 12 in total defense, but Oklahoma State's offense, led by quarterback Mason Rudolph and ranked No. 1 in the Big 12 in scoring (45.3 ppg), will overwhelm the Cyclones.



Sallee knows Mike Gundy's squad will be too much for Iowa State to handle. The Cowboys have scored at least 41 points in all but one game this season and have averaged 51 points the past two weeks.



The Cyclones showed some vulnerabilities last week in a 20-16 loss to West Virginia. They've also given up at least 24 points three times this season. While their defense is strong by Big 12 standards, it's still one that Oklahoma State will be able to move the ball against.



Take Oklahoma State -- 7-2 straight up and 5-4 against the spread -- lay the points and feel confident about starting your weekend off with a nice payday.



