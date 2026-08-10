College football's biggest fall camp risers: Ohio State, Alabama players surge after first week

Fall camp is the season of opportunity across college football, when depth charts begin taking shape and offseason projections collide with reality. One week of practice will not decide a starting job, but early buzz matters -- especially when it comes from coaches, teammates and sources watching every rep.

Several players have already forced their way into the conversation after impressive starts, including heralded freshmen pushing veterans, transfers making immediate splashes and returning contributors showing they are ready for expanded roles. These are not August All-Americans based on a single highlight. They are legitimate risers, generating momentum at the right time as season openers approach.

Some entered camp with considerable expectations. Others were buried beneath the headlines in crowded position rooms. All have strengthened their cases for meaningful snaps during the first week of practice.

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Here are the college football players whose stock is soaring early in fall camp and why their emergence could matter considerably this season.

Devin McCuin, WR, Ohio State

This fourth-year wideout might be new to the Big Ten, but McCuin is carrying himself as if he belongs in one of college football's deepest pass-catching rooms. His confidence has been impossible to miss during the early portion of fall camp, and one source told CBS Sports that McCuin could be ahead of Brandon Innis in the competition to become Ohio State's No. 2 option behind Jeremiah Smith.

That would be a significant development for a transfer who arrived without the five-star billing that several others in the room had. McCuin was productive over three seasons at UTSA, totaling 152 receptions for 1,696 yards and 16 touchdowns. He brings experience, route-running polish and proven playmaking ability to a talented offense.

Justin Scott, DL, Miami

Early intel suggests the Hurricanes will be in good hands up front defensively despite losing multiple first-rounders. Scott played the second-most snaps on the team last fall at defensive tackle and clogged up the middle as a former five-star recruit really coming into his own as an aggressor. In 2026, he's taking a featured, potentially breakout role as a veteran and has shown enhanced quickness and tenacity in camp. Running back Jordan Lyle, who never returned to top form after suffering an injury against Notre Dame last season, is reportedly back to full strength and gunning for that No. 2 role behind Mark Fletcher Jr.

EJ Crowell, RB, Alabama

Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb's plan to "resurrect" Alabama's run game will include this five-star freshman ballcarrier, who turned heads during the team's first day in pads last week. He joins a crowded competition for snaps with Daniel Hill, AK Dear and Kevin Riley. Grubb has repeatedly pushed to go hard on every rep and complimented Crowell's explosiveness and physicality. After Alabama ranked 126th nationally last season after averaging 3.4 yards per carry, this offense needs production. Crowell arrived in Tuscaloosa with a college-ready frame and has quickly shown why he was one of the cycle's most coveted ball-carriers.

Jelani McDonald, S, Texas

McDonald may be the most important player in Texas' secondary that casual fans are not discussing enough, at least according to Steve Sarkisian, who called him underrated after the first week of fall camp. That's a noteworthy endorsement for a player yielding veteran leadership at the back end. Horns247 reported that McDonald stood out as the vocal leader during the team's stretch routine to open their second day of practice, after Arch Manning had taken those honors to open.

McDonald's versatility gives the Longhorns flexibility to disguise coverages, match up with different personnel groupings and create pressure from multiple alignments. He possesses the length and athleticism to erase mistakes, but his value extends beyond measurables. Texas needs a reliable presence on the back end, and McDonald appears ready to become one of this defense's defining pieces during a championship push.

Byron Baldwin Jr., S, Indiana

Labeled as a "glider" when it comes to running with fluidity and making plays in the secondary, this sophomore's breakout is coming. Baldwin has an opportunity to become one of Indiana's most important defenders this season as the Hoosiers reshape a secondary expected to face weekly stress from others in the Big Ten. His range, physicality and instincts give Curt Cignetti's defense a potential difference-maker on the back end.

Baldwin must provide more than production, however. Indiana needs communication, reliability and leadership from its safeties to keep the entire unit connected. If Baldwin handles that responsibility while developing into a consistent playmaker, the Hoosiers will be considerably better equipped to defend their conference title hopes after replacing two starters in the secondary.

Talyn Taylor, WR, Georgia

Taylor continues to stack good days during camp at a position of extreme interest for the Bulldogs. Taylor signed as a four-star member of the 2025 class with elite expectations. Taylor's role now demands more than occasional flashes as he battles London Humphreys for snaps at flanker. Georgia needs a dependable target capable of winning contested catches, stretching defenses and delivering in critical situations. After losing Zachariah Branch as the alpha of last season's room, the Bulldogs are looking for threats to set the standard in a room searching for new leaders. Taylor's combination of size, polish and ball skills makes him an obvious candidate along with Sacovie White-Helton and Georgia Tech transfer Isiah Canion.

Nasir Wyatt, LB, Oregon

From failing to bulk up early in his career to now tipping the scales at a muscular 245 pounds, Wyatt finally looks the part as one of the Ducks' outside linebackers. Defensive coordinator Chris Hampton said after Oregon's second day of fall camp that Wyatt has a chance to be an "every-down player" this fall, which speaks to his offseason body makeover and what he's shown on the field early. That level of consistency must continue, Hampton says, to warrant extended reps at an uber-talented position group for one of the Big Ten's frontrunners.

Jonaz Walton, RB, Notre Dame

Given the wealth of talent second-year Fighting Irish assistant Ja'Juan Seider has helped develop at running back in recent seasons, his opinion carries weight. And glowing reviews of this freshman have staying power. Seider sees no redshirt coming for Walton, given the 5-for-5 ruling and the splash he's already making during camp. Aneyas Williams will start this season, but given the success Seider's had with the duo of Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price last season and Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen at Penn State, there's a chance this offense moves Walton into the mix with Williams, Nolan James and Kedron Young early.

Emmanuel Poku, OG, South Carolina

One of several offensive line transfers signed to fill an immediate hole up front, Poku has been as good as advertised, a team source told CBS Sports. A two-year starter at East Carolina, Poku was an all-conference performer last season at right guard, one year after starting all 13 games at right tackle. The former walk-on will play guard with the Gamecocks and slimmed down a bit to 6-foot-5, 320 pounds this offseason to try to improve his agility at the line of scrimmage.

Shane Beamer overhauled this position group and hired a new offensive line coach this offseason to ensure South Carolina was built to withstand the rigors of weekly punches from the rest of the SEC this time around. Poku plays a major role in that potential turnaround.

DaSaahn Brame, TE, Tennessee

Essentially, Braylon Staley's backup in the slot during the second half of the 2025 season, Brame, has taken advantage of projected starter Ethan Davis' precautionary time away from practice by showing up and making an impression. One source told CBS Sports that Brame has dramatically improved his blocking ability, which is essential in Josh Heupel's offense. Vols tight ends coach Alec Abeln spoke highly of the former top-100 recruit's focus and expects an increased role from him this season.

LaDamion Guyton, EDGE, Texas Tech

True freshmen rarely start for a national title contender, but the Red Raiders do plan on rotating this five-star from Georgia into the mix this fall. His explosiveness off the edge gives the defense another tool to deploy in obvious passing situations, keeping veteran rushers fresh while creating matchup problems with his speed. Guyton's snaps may be limited early, yet his assignment will be clear: attack the quarterback and disrupt the pocket. If he handles that role, Texas Tech gains valuable depth without placing unrealistic expectations on him. Guyton doesn't need to become an every-down star immediately.