Tempers erupted in college football this past weekend, igniting on-field brawls and postgame confrontations that led to numerous player suspensions, institutional fines and a season-ending decision at the Division III level.

The SWAC announced disciplinary actions Monday following a halftime altercation between Bethune-Cookman and Grambling State on Saturday. Video footage captured players from both teams exchanging punches and being thrown along the benches as coaching staff struggled to restore order.

"We're extremely disappointed by the events that transpired during halftime of the Bethune-Cookman at Grambling State football game," SWAC commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland said in a release. "Acts of that nature have zero place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference and intercollegiate athletics. The Conference Office has and will continue to enforce a zero-tolerance policy for all acts deemed to be unsportsmanlike and contrary to the high standard of good sportsmanship we expect from all individuals associated with the athletics programs within our league."

A total of 27 players -- nine from Bethune-Cookman and 18 from Grambling State -- were suspended, with three receiving two-game suspensions for particularly severe conduct. However, specific names were not given. Additionally, fines of $25,000 and $40,000 were levied against Bethune-Cookman and Grambling State, respectively.

Grambling State coach Mickey Joseph defended his players after the 31-23 win, suggesting that Bethune-Cookman's delayed exit from the locker room contributed to the escalation.

"That's the disrespect stuff," Joseph said, via KNOE-TV's Clay Witt. "We're not going to tolerate disrespect here at Grambling. You won't disrespect us. We're going to meet disrespect with disrespect."

On Monday, Joseph clarified in a prepared statement that his comments were not meant to condone violence.

Texas State-Louisiana postgame scuffle results in 13 player suspensions

The Sun Belt handed down several suspensions after a postgame confrontation following Louisiana's 42-39 win against Texas State. The conflict began during the final offensive plays and intensified as players and coaches gathered for postgame handshakes, ultimately spilling into the stadium tunnel.

Texas State had six players suspended, including defensive end Tymere Jackson for two games. Louisiana suspended seven players, with safety Tyree Skipper sidelined for the remainder of the season, including any potential bowl game.

Louisiana suspensions:

Tyree Skipper*, safety (remainder of the 2025 season including any potential bowl game)

Kaliep Edwards, linebacker (1 game)

Courtline Flowers*, safety (1 game)

Kody Jackson, safety (1 game)

Collin Jacob, safety (1 game)

De'Antonio Lesueur, defensive lineman (1 game)

Evan Stroman, wide receiver (1 game)

Texas State suspensions:

Tymere Jackson*, defensive end (2 games)

Khamari Terrell*, cornerback (1 game)

Justin DeLeon*, offensive line (1 game)

Kyran Bourda, defensive line (1 game)

J.P. Deeter, defensive line (1 game)

Devarrick Woods, defensive line (1 game)

* denotes starter

The altercation has left both programs dealing with fallout from the incident while trying to chase bowl eligibility in the final weeks of the season.

"We got some preliminary stuff that we're trying to sort through, trying to appeal some of them," Louisiana coach Michael Desormeaux said Monday. "I just think it's really hard. I mean you get attacked and I don't know how you're supposed to respond. I don't understand how this wasn't cleared up before once it broke the first time I don't understand how we didn't get people off the field. I just don't understand how this happened."

Louisiana's next game is scheduled at Arkansas State on Nov. 20, while Texas State travels to Southern Mississippi on Saturday.

ODAC ends Guilford, Averett seasons after postgame altercation

At the Division III level, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) made the unprecedented decision to end the football seasons of Guilford College and Averett University following a postgame altercation this past Saturday. Both schools will forfeit their remaining game, with opponents Bridgewater College and Roanoke College having the opportunity to play against each other to complete their season.

"While competition is at the heart of what we do, the integrity with which we compete defines who we are," ODAC commissioner Brad Bankston said in a release. "The actions following Saturday's contest did not reflect those values, and this decision underscores our commitment to maintaining the standards our conference represents. I want to thank both schools for their cooperation and open dialogue in reaching this decision."