The 2023 college football season is now behind us, which means it's time to look back at the performance of first-year coaches from around the country. After a whirlwind 2022 cycle with 29 openings, the list fell to 24 in 2023 with only a handful of heavy hitters stepping up to the plate at new gigs.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders was the headliner of the group after moving to Boulder from HBCU Jackson State. The games in which he led his Buffaloes team were among the most watched in the country throughout the entire season. Nebraska, Auburn and Wisconsin were among the bigger programs to make moves as all three hired well-known coaches with a history of success. The results were still mixed.

The cycle also defined itself as the year of the retread. Seven coaches took jobs after previously having power-conference head-coaching experience, not counting Luke Fickell, who coached at Cincinnati, which now resides in the Big 12. Eleven coaches were hired without any college head-coaching experience.

Last year, we gave out four "A+" grades to turnarounds that were completely unbelievable, and both Jon Sumrall and Jerry Kill only improved on their performances in 2023. There are no "A+" marks given out this cycle, but the four "A" coaches still deserve your attention. Here's how every first-year coach graded in 2023.

Power Five Team Coach Record Analysis Grade Arizona St. Kenny Dillingham 3-9 Dillingham's squad started the year 1-6 but showed plenty of fight. The Sun Devils gave Washington its toughest game of the year, and they played four of five opponents within 14 points. The wheels came off at the end of the year against a brutal schedule, but Arizona State is trending the right way. C+ Auburn Hugh Freeze 6-7 Auburn was quietly mediocre for most of the season but hit dumpster fire territory after three-score losses to Maryland and New Mexico State. A fourth-and-31 stop against Iron Bowl rival Alabama would have made this feel much better. Freeze has Auburn back on top in high school recruiting, so the lull could be short lived, but flipping both coordinators after one season won't help. C- Cincinnati Scott Satterfield 3-9 Satterfield was a strange hire from the beginning, and early returns were not good. The Bearcats lost to a MAC team in the nonconference slate and only beat a collapsing Houston team in Big 12 play. Satterfield is leaning on the portal again to try and fix everything. D Colorado Deion Sanders 4-8 Colorado got everything it dreamed about when it hired Sanders. The Buffaloes ranked among the most-viewed teams in college football this season after a 3-0 start, headlined by an overtime win against rival Colorado State. At the same time, however, Colorado went 1-8 in Pac-12 play for the second straight year. The second act should be fascinating. C+ Georgia Tech Brent Key 7-6 Georgia Tech's previous staff failed to reach a bowl game in four consecutive seasons, but Key managed to win one in his first season. The Yellow Jackets built a physical running identity behind QB transfer Haynes King and blew their way past two more ranked opponents. B+ Louisville Jeff Brohm 10-4 Thanks to the College Football Playoff, too much time was spent on where Louisville ended and nowhere near enough was spent on Brohm's incredible coaching job. Despite dealing with a flawed roster, Brohm coached the Cardinals to their first 10-win season since joining the ACC. A sensational transfer class is on the way to help. A Miss. State Zach Arnett 4-6 One coach on this list didn't even get a full season to prove himself after a slow start in Starkville, Mississippi. Arnett was promoted following the death of the legendary Mike Leach, and the Bulldogs took a nosedive offensively as they tried to move away from the Air Raid. For better or worse, the Arnett era is over. F Nebraska Matt Rhule 5-7 Nebraska's Big Ten slate was the stuff of nightmares. Five of its six losses were by a total of 19 points despite starting three different quarterbacks. Flipping No. 1 quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola from Georgia helps raise his grade. B- Purdue Ryan Walters 4-8 Walters had his work cut out for him after taking over a Purdue team ravaged by attrition, but the results were shaky. The Boilermakers started 2-7 and lost to Fresno State. Walters got things under control late in the year and won two of his last three games, giving a little glimpse of optimism. C- Stanford Troy Taylor 3-9 Stanford was a chaos grenade in Taylor's first season, and that's enough. A loss to Taylor's former squad, Sacramento State, doesn't feel good, but the Cardinal gave Arizona and Washington real tests. Wide receiver Elic Ayomanor is a franchise player. C+ Wisconsin Luke Fickell 7-6

Expectations were high in Fickell's first season, but the Badgers failed to meet them. Consecutive losses to Indiana and Northwestern marked a low point, while the offense was a mixed bag after moving to a spread offense. Fickell has work to do. C