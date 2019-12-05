College football first-year coach grades: Ohio State's Ryan Day aces test, Miami's Manny Diaz fails

The 2019 regular season is in the books, and several rookie coaches made their first impressions on the college football world. From Ryan Day at Ohio State to Manny Diaz at Miami and everyone in between, coaches laid the groundwork for the future of their respective programs throughout the fall.

Some were successful ... and others were not. Some led their teams to bowl games ... and others fell just short. But the process is still ongoing, potentially with better days on the horizon for some. Others could be a flash in the pan at their programs with the bottom set to fall out by the time Year 2 rolls around next summer.

Let's grade the first-year coaches from 2019 based solely on their performance this season.

Power Five Team Coach Record Analysis Grade COLO Mel Tucker 5-7 Tucker couldn't lead the Buffaloes to a winning record despite having quarterback Steven Montez and wide receiver Laviska Shenault. That shouldn't happen. C+ GATECH Geoff Collins 3-9 Collins gets graded on a curve since he's transitioning from the triple option. That win over Miami was a good sign. C KANSAS Les Miles 3-9 Three wins at Kansas including a dismantling of Boston College is nice. But Miles hasn't proven that he can dig the Jayhawks out of the hole they were in. C KSTATE Chris Klieman 8-4 It's hard to replace a legend, but Klieman picked up right where Bill Snyder left off. A- LVILLE Scott Satterfield 7-5 This program was in shambles after Bobby Petrino, and Satterfield made it competitive. That's a minor miracle. A- MD Mike Locksley 3-9 Things started out with a bang, but the fireworks flamed out shortly thereafter. Locksley has a lot of work to do. D MIAMI Manny Diaz 6-6 A bowl is nice, but you can't lose to FIU and a transitioning Georgia Tech team. Not at Miami. F UNC Mack Brown 6-6 Brown got a broken program back to a bowl and made true freshman quarterback Max Howell a star. That'll work. B+ OHIOST Ryan Day 12-0 Day aced his first test. If we could give out something more than an A+, he would get it. A+ TXTECH Matt Wells 4-8 Wells came to town with a proven track record but posted a worse record than Kliff Kingsbury did last year. That won't cut it. D+ WVU Neal Brown 5-7 Brown didn't have a lot to work with, but the program took a pretty significant step back. This team should be able to stumble its way to a bowl. C-