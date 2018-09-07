College football games: Army, Navy, Arkansas and Colorado State watch live stream on CBS Sports Network
Navy is coming off of an upset loss to Hawaii, while Army tries to recover from a loss against Duke
College football season is now in full throat, and the time to make first impressions has passed. Navy didn't live up to its expectations, giving up 59 points to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in a loss. Army, meanwhile, will try to find its footing after dropping its opener to ACC foe Duke. Colorado State, which also dropped its opener to Hawaii, was routed by rival Colorado last week, so it's also trying to get its season on track. Doing so will be no easy task, as it faces off against the SEC's Arkansas.
Liberty vs. Army
Date: Saturday, Sep. 8 | Time: Noon ET
Location: Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York
TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]
Live stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fubo TV and Hulu. Additionally, a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers. For more information, including a full programming schedule, go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.
Storylines: After dropping its first game to Duke 34-14, the Black Knights find themselves with a test a little bit more their speed. The Liberty Flames are by no means a cupcake, and they will have every opportunity to beat Army, but they'll certainly be a better litmus test for where the Black Knights stand this year. Army found its offense completely stymied by Duke last week, with two of its top three carriers getting held to fewer than three yards per rush. Liberty, meanwhile, dropped 52 on Old Dominion in a dominant win, with quarterback Stephen Calvert throwing for 345 yards and four touchdowns. Calvert will try to replicate that success against Army.
Memphis vs. Navy
Date: Saturday, Sep. 1 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland
TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]
Live stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fubo TV and Hulu. Additionally, a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers. For more information, including a full programming schedule, go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.
Storylines: Navy didn't get off to the start that it wanted it to, with the Midshipmen giving up 59 points to Hawaii. Its job won't get much easier this week, as Navy finds itself squaring up against a Memphis team that dropped 66 points in Week 1 against Mercer. While Navy is a bit more stout than Mercer, the Memphis offense moved the ball at will. After the defense's performance against Hawaii last week, there should certainly be cause for concern. However, for Navy, the key will be in ball control. Memphis aired it out in Week 1, so Navy will try to keep quarterback Brady White off the field through the triple option. The team did score 41 points last week, so it can move, but the defense will need to step up.
Arkansas vs. Colorado State
Date: Saturday, Sep. 1 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Sonny Lubick Field at Hughes Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado
TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]
Live stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fubo TV and Hulu. Additionally, a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers. For more information, including a full programming schedule, go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.
Storylines: You've got to hand it to Colorado State -- the Rams didn't skimp on scheduling. Just a week after being routed by rivals Colorado, Colorado State finds itself going up against an SEC foe in Arkansas. Arkansas is coming off of a 55-20 win against Eastern Illinois, and it will try to keep the Rams winless. The Rams lost their opener to Hawaii, so as one of the few 0-2 teams in the country, it will try to get the monkey off of their back and pick up their first win against a tough Razorbacks team.
