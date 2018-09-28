College football games: Boise State, Wyoming, Cincinnati -- watch live stream, TV on CBS Sports Network

Arguably one of the Group of 5's best chances for a playoff berth was dashed two weeks ago when Boise State was routed by Oklahoma State, but the Broncos will try to bounce back on Saturday against fellow Mountain Westerners Wyoming. Wyoming finds itself 2-2 in the post-Josh Allen era, but a win against Boise State would be huge for the Cowboys.

Army vs. Buffalo

Date: Saturday, Sept. 29 | Time: Noon ET

Location: UB Stadium -- Getzville, New York

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: fuboTV

Storylines: A week after routing Rutgers, the Buffalo Bulls have another tough test ahead of them against the triple-option offense of Army. Quarterback Tyree Jackson is coming off of his rockiest start of the season against the Scarlet Knights, in which he threw three touchdowns and two interceptions. For Army, the formula is the same as always: keep Buffalo's offense off the field with a tough running game. Army gave Oklahoma the fight of its life last week in an overtime loss, which if nothing else is proof it can run with any team in the country when all cylinders are firing. Now, however, Army needs to translate that fortitude into wins. Kelvin Hopkins Jr. remains a leading threat on offense, so he'll need to have a good game against a stout Bulls defense.

Cincinnati vs. UConn

Date: Saturday, Sept. 29 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Rentschler Field -- Hartford, Connecticut

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: fuboTV

Storylines: It would be kind to say it's been a rough year for UConn. Last week, coming off of its first win of the season against Rhode Island, Connecticut was soundly beaten by Syracuse 51-21. In their three losses, the Huskies have fallen by a combined 124 points. This week, they find themselves going up against the undefeated Cincinnati Bearcats. Cincinnati has looked good behind a balanced offensive attack, and this game has the potential to go sideways for Connecticut very quickly. The Huskies will try to buckle in and keep up with Cincinnati's versatile offense, as the Bearcats continue to earn their keep in the strong AAC.

Boise State vs. Wyoming

Date: Saturday, Sept. 29 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: fuboTV

Storylines: Rounding out CBS Sports' triple-header is a Mountain West matchup between Boise State and Wyoming. The Broncos travel to Laramie to play the Cowboys while still licking their wounds from a 44-21 rout at the hands of Oklahoma State. While the loss may have been humbling, Boise State still has a conference title to contend for. Wyoming is 2-2 this season with losses to Washington State and Missouri. Tyler Vander Waal is still letting the team air it out, but he's going up against a Boise State defense that will undoubtedly be determined to reassert itself after giving up so many points to OSU. This could be a pivotal early-season game for both of these teams as Boise State tries to assert its place atop the Mountain West alongside teams like Utah State and New Mexico.