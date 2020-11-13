Saturday's slate of college football games will be the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic yet this season, with 15 games either canceled or postponed so far as the number of coronavirus cases around the country continues to rise. By Friday afternoon, eight of the 10 leagues were facing at least one cancellation or postponement, with the SEC topping the list at four.

This week's number of cancelations and postponements surpasses last week's total of 10 as the highest number so far this season. The increasing number comes as all 10 conferences are now playing, but it also constitutes a cancellation/postponement mark of roughly 30% of scheduled games for the week.

That percentage may end up surpassing the cancellation/postponement percentage posted in mid-September when seven games were canceled or postponed in Week 3 of the season before all leagues began playing. In total, there have been 63 games canceled or postponed this season, with 24.2% of the cancellations or postponements coming this week. Below is the full list of week 11 games that have been affected:

Game Original date New date Air Force at Wyoming Nov. 14 Canceled Auburn at Mississippi State Nov. 14 Dec. 12 Memphis at Navy Nov. 14 TBD Texas A&M at Tennessee Nov. 14 Dec. 12 Alabama at LSU Nov. 14 TBD Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas State Nov. 14 Dec. 12 Missouri at Georgia Nov. 14 TBD Ohio State at Maryland Nov. 14 Canceled Pitt at Georgia Tech Nov. 14 Dec. 12 Rice at Louisiana Tech Nov. 14 TBD North Texas at UAB Nov. 14 Canceled Coastal Carolina at Troy Nov. 14 TBD Cal at Arizona State Nov. 14 Canceled Gardner-Webb at Charlotte Nov. 14 Canceled Utah at UCLA Nov. 14 Canceled

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent scheduling adjustments made by each conference had already created a national imbalance in the number of games played from conference to conference. Now it is causing issues within conferences. Conference USA member Western Kentucky is scheduled to play its ninth game of the season Saturday while league peer Rice has played just two games -- with its scheduled third game against Louisiana Tech this week postponed.

In the Big Ten, many teams are getting set for their fourth game of the season this week while Wisconsin is hoping to play just its second game after COVID-19 issues forced the Badgers into consecutive cancellations.