College football games: Indiana, Houston, Navy, Washington State watch live stream on CBS Sports Network

College football season is finally back for real, and CBS Sports Network is diving in headfirst with a quadruple header. Hawaii already has a win under its belt against Colorado State, Wyoming opens its post-Josh Allen era against Washington State, and Indiana and Houston are trying to get off on the right foot. With Big Ten and AAC teams in play, it's shaping up to be an exciting first week of college football on CBS Sports Network.

Houston vs. Rice

Date: Saturday, Sep. 1 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fubo TV and Hulu. Additionally, a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers. For more information, including a full programming schedule, go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.

Storylines: Houston is opening its season with a road game in its own backyard against Rice, as the Cougars stay in Houston to play the Owls. Rice is 1-0 to start the year after a 1-11 season last year, so if nothing else the team is getting off on the right foot. Houston might not catch UCF in the AAC standings this year, but if nothing else the Cougars should put up a fight. Ed Oliver is one of the top players in the country right now, so keep an eye on him against a Rice offensive line that really can't match up. Rice may try to run early, but this one could end up being an air raid if Houston jumps out ahead.

Washington State vs. Wyoming

Date: Saturday, Sep. 1 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Storylines: Wyoming started out on the right foot in a post-Josh Allen world, winning against New Mexico State 29-7 in a rout. So how did the Cowboys adjust to not having an NFL-caliber quarterback under center? Run the heck out of the ball. Wyoming rushed for 325 yards against New Mexico State, and held the Aggie offense under 150 total yards. Washington State, however, has an incredible receiving corps capable of doing a lot of damage to the talented Wyoming defense. Gardner Minshew will be playing his first game as the Cougars' starting quarterback, and the Wyoming front isn't going to make his life easy.

Indiana vs. FIU

Date: Saturday, Sep. 1 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Riccardo Silva Stadium -- Miami, Florida

Storylines: Indiana enters the season with a lot more questions than answers, as the team once again seems to be essentially starting from scratch. Its running back is suspended and no one seems to know who is starting at quarterback for the Hoosiers. FIU, meanwhile, is under budget and ahead of schedule with Butch Davis at the helm. The team made its first bowl game in seven years last season, leveraging an 8-5 record, which was good for second in Conference USA. A win against Indiana would be a big way to open its season. No matter what's going on with the Hoosiers, a Big 10 win is a Big 10 win.

Navy vs. Hawaii

Date: Saturday, Sep. 1 | Time: 11 p.m. ET

Location: Aloha Stadium -- Halawa, Hawaii

Storylines: Hawaii got its season off to a rousing start last week, beating Colorado State in a 43-34 track meet. Now, the team goes up against a very different style of football: The triple option offense of Navy. Hawaii put Navy on upset alert with its win over Colorado State, but it will have to keep its offense on the field before it can do anything. Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald put up an outstanding 418 yards in Hawaii's season opener, so he'll try to continue that success against a stouter Navy defense. However, if Navy runs all over Hawaii and puts up 300-something rushing yards, it could be a long day for the Rainbow Warriors.