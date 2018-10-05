College football games: Navy vs. Air Force, Memphis -- watch live stream, TV on CBS Sports Network

Quadruple-headers are back on CBS Sports Network after "only" three games last weekend. This week brings the beginning of the battle for the Commander-in-Chief Trophy, with Air Force taking on Navy. Buffalo and Central Michigan will also be in action, while an AAC showdown between UConn and Memphis is also on the docket. Finally, the night wraps with a Colorado State and San Jose State Mountain West matchup.

Buffalo vs. Central Michigan

Date: Saturday, Oct. 6 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: fuboTV

Storylines: Some more MACtion is coming your way as the Buffalo Bulls take on the Central Michigan Chippewas. Central Michigan gave Michigan State a scare on the scoreboard last week, but Michigan State was in control all game. Buffalo, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back after its first loss of the season, a 42-13 drubbing against Army. CMU has struggled all year, but it also has an incredibly different nonconference schedule that's included Kentucky, Northern Illinois and Michigan State. It will look to right itself in its second MAC game of the year.

Navy vs. Air Force

Date: Saturday, Oct. 6 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Falcon Stadium -- Air Force Academy, Colorado

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: fuboTV

Storylines: The battle for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy begins as Navy travels to Colorado to take on Air Force in a triple option showdown. Air Force has fallen on hard times this year, dropping its last three games after winning in Week 1 in dominant fashion. Navy is coming off of an overtime loss to SMU to drop it to 2-2 this year. While Army is arguably the favorite to win the Trophy this year, this game will be big in seeing where both of these teams are at. It's going to be a rushing slugfest, as Kaden Remsberg leads the Falcons' platoon against C.J. Williams and Navy's rushers.

Connecticut vs. Memphis

Date: Saturday, Oct. 6 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium --Memphis, Tennessee

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: fuboTV

Storylines: The American Athletic Conference is an incredibly fun conference, but these two teams need to pull their weight. Connecticut is coming off of a 49-7 loss against Cincinnati that dropped the Huskies to 1-4 on the season, while Memphis lost 40-24 against Tulane and its amazing helmets. Memphis is now 3-2 on the year, but its only two losses have come within the conference. It's undefeated at home, however, so something has to give on Saturday.

Colorado State vs. San Jose State

Date: Saturday, Oct. 6 | Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: fuboTV

Storylines: For the nightcap, Colorado State travels to San Jose State as both teams look for their first conference wins (and SJSU looks for its first win overall). The Spartans are 0-4 this year, but their schedule is less than enviable. Their last three games have been against Washington State, Oregon and Hawaii. Colorado State has a win over Arkansas, but its lost to Florida and Illinois State in the past two weeks. Despite both of these teams' struggles, this is a conference showdown, so it will undoubtedly be a slugfest between the two.