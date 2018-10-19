College football games on CBS Sports Network: Air Force, Army, Navy football -- watch live stream, TV

You're going to get all the triple option you can handle this weekend, as CBS Sports Network presents Armed Forces Weekend. Air Force, Army and Navy will be on CBSSN all weekend, kicking off with Air Force vs. UNLV on Friday. Saturday brings a doubleheader as Army and Navy will play back-to-back.

Air Force vs. UNLV

Date: Friday, Oct. 19 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Sam Boyd Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: fuboTV

Storylines: This week brings an early kickoff for college football on CBS Sports Network as Air Force travels west to take on UNLV on Friday night. Air Force is in the early lead for the Commander-In-Chief trophy after a rout of Navy two weeks ago, but it dropped last week's game to San Diego State. The team is staying out west to try to avenge that loss. The Falcons' last foray into Nevada didn't go well, a 28-25 loss to the Wolfpack, but they'll try to fare better against the Rebels in Las Vegas. Air Force has a platoon of guys that can rack up the rushing yards, while the Rebels will mostly rely on the legs of Lexington Thomas and Armani Rogers.

Miami (Ohio) vs. Army

Date: Saturday, Oct. 20 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: fuboTV

Storylines: Army finds itself embroiled in some MACtion on Saturday, with a noon kickoff against Miami of Ohio. The RedHawks are 3-1 in conference play this season, trailing only Buffalo in the MAC East. Army, meanwhile, is having a fantastic year. Its dropped games to Oklahoma (an OT thriller) and Duke, while beating teams like Buffalo and Hawaii. Army also notched a 52-3 win over San Jose State last week that saw three touchdowns from Kelvin Hopkins Jr. Meanwhile, Miami running back Kenny Young has proven to be a big play threat in recent weeks, while Gus Ragland is having a strong season under center for the RedHawks. It will be on the defense to keep the Army offense off the field to get Miami's potent offense on it.

Houston vs. Navy

Date: Saturday, Oct. 20 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: fuboTV

Storylines: Rounding out the action will be Navy vs. Houston. Navy is trying to snap a three-game losing streak after a loss to Temple last week, but Houston will be a tough team to do so against. The Cougars are 2-0 and 5-1 on the season, with their only loss coming against Texas Tech. Navy will try to slow down Houston's potent offense, specifically dual-threat quarterback D'Eriq King. It's been a frustrating stretch for the Midshipmen, but Houston is trying to keep pace in a strong AAC. Navy also has a platoon of players running the ball in any given game, so the gameplan is as it's ever been: keep the Houston defense off-balance.