College football games on CBS Sports Network: Army, Air Force, Houston -- live stream, TV channel info

Saturday marks a relatively quiet week for CBS Sports Network's college football slate, but there's still a triple-header coming your way. First, a double dose of the triple option, as Army and Air Force play back to back against Lafayette and New Mexico, respectively. Then, to close out Saturday's slate, Temple travels to Houston to take on the Cougars, who are looking to bounce back from a loss against SMU.

Lafayette vs. Army

Date: Saturday, Nov. 10 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines: Army just keeps rolling. The team hasn't lost since a 28-21 overtime loss to Oklahoma, most recently topping Air Force 17-14 in a slugfest. Army is now in the driver's seat for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy, as a win over Navy to end the season would seal it. However, right now the priority is Lafayette. The Leopards are 3-6 so far this season, tied with Holy Cross in the Patriot League standings. They will have to find a way to contain the relentless Army running game if they will have any chance of pulling off the upset and slowing down the rolling Black Knights.

New Mexico vs. Air Force

Date: Saturday, Nov. 10 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Falcon Stadium -- Air Force Academy, Colorado

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines: Following its loss to Army, Air Force will to regain its focus as it hosts the New Mexico Lobos in a conference showdown. Both of these teams are 1-4 in conference play this year, so this game could be a big morale booster as the season winds down. Much like Lafayette, New Mexico must find a way to contain the Air Force triple option, while also looking for a big day out of its own running game. Quarterback Sheriron Jones has struggled this year, so whichever team runs the ball well has a good chance of coming away with a win.

Temple vs. Houston

Date: Saturday, Nov. 10 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines: Finally, the Houston Cougars are coming off of their second loss of the season, and what a frustrating loss it was -- a 45-31 loss to SMU. The Cougars' previous lone loss had come to the Texas A&M Aggies. They're still on pace to win the American West and play UCF in the American Athletic Conference title game, but the loss dropped them out of the top 25. Temple is next on the list. Now 4-1 in AAC play, the Owls will try to spoil Houston's season with another win.



