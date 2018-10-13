College football games on CBS Sports Network: Navy, Houston, Boise State -- watch live stream, TV

Another full slate of college football is underway on CBS Sports Network, and we're in the midst of 12-hour stretch of yet another football quadruple-header. It opens with some MACtion in Akron vs. Buffalo, before closing with a Mountain West showdown between Boise State and Nevada. It's a long day, so there will be plenty to see on the field in Week 7.

Akron vs. Buffalo

Date: Saturday, Oct.13 | Time: Noon ET

Location: UB Stadium -- Getzville, New York

Storylines: Akron faces an uphill battle, as it travels to take on Buffalo. Akron is 2-2 this season with a 1-1 record in MAC play, whereas Buffalo is 5-1 with a 2-0 conference record. The Bulls' only loss came to Army and the always-tricky triple-option offense, and it will try to build a winning streak after bouncing back with a win over Central Michigan last weekend. Kevin Marks and Jaret Patterson rushed for nearly 300 yards together against the Chippewas, culminating in a 34-24 win. The Bulls look like contenders in the MAC, and they'll be engaged with Ohio in a standings race in the coming weeks.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 13 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Storylines: Navy's first bout for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy did not go well, which resulted in a 35-7 drubbing at the hands of Air Force. Navy was unable to get anything going on the ground or in the air throughout the game, and the Air Force defense looked utterly stifling. It will now try to bounce back against Temple. The Owls have won three of their last four after dropping the first two games to Villanova and Buffalo, and they're 2-0 in AAC play. Anthony Russo and Ryquell Armstead are a strong quarterback-running back combo that bring balance to the Temple offense, but Russo is ultimately the gas of the offense. If Navy controls the clock in this game, expect a strong comeback, but Temple's ability to air it out could prove to be an issue for the Midshipmen.

Houston vs. ECU

Date: Saturday, Oct. 13 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium -- Greenville, North Carolina

Storylines: ECU has fallen on hard times this season, and its life isn't getting any easier with a game against Houston looming. The Cougars are 4-1 this year and 3-0 in the AAC, with their only loss coming in a 63-49 game against always high-powered Texas Tech. It's an extremely strong program, with the dual threat of D'Eriq King leading the way. East Carolina is 0-2 in the conference and 2-3 this season, coming off of a brutal 49-6 loss to Temple. Righting the ship will be no simple feat for the Pirates, but playing at home in a conference game may give them the boost they need.

Boise State vs. Nevada

Date: Saturday, Oct. 13 | Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada

Storylines: Boise State's loss to San Diego State has left the Mountain Division of the Mountain West up for grabs, as the Broncos find themselves being challenged by New Mexico, Utah State and even Colorado State. The loss was a 19-13 grindfest, and it has Boise State looking exposed. Nevada will try to capitalize on that. Nevada is 3-3 this season with a 1-1 conference record, and the Wolfpack is gunning for Hawaii in the West. With Hawaii sitting at 6-1 this season (3-0 in conference), Nevada will have its work cut out for it; however, wins against Air Force and Oregon State look good. It's trying to shake off a 21-3 loss to Fresno State, but if Nevada can beat Boise State, it can show it wants to play for the division.