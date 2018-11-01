College football games on CBS Sports Network: Northern Illinois, Army, Fresno State -- live stream, TV channel info

It's a jam-packed weekend of football at CBS Sports Network, as a full slate of college games kicks off with some MACtion on Thursday between Northern Illinois and Akron. On Friday, the games continue with Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee. Saturday brings you a quadruple header, with Air Force and Army starting off the next leg for the Commander-In-Chief Trophy at noon. The night wraps up with Fresno State and UNLV in a Mountain West showdown.

Northern Illinois vs. Akron

Date: Thursday, Nov. 1 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines: It's an early start to the college football weekend, and Northern Illinois travels to Akron, Ohio, to play the Zips in a MAC standoff. Northern Illinois is 4-0 in MAC play and 5-3 on the season, with losses to Iowa, Utah and Florida State. The Zips, meanwhile, are 2-2 in the MAC and looking up at Buffalo in the Mid-American division. They come into this game with a two-game win streak, with Kato Nelson looking like a key threat for them. Marcus Childers, another dual-threat QB, will look to keep Northern Illinois' undefeated conference record intact.

Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee

Date: Friday, Nov. 2 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines: The Hilltoppers are still looking for their first conference win of the season, but they need to go through a Middle Tennessee team that is currently 4-1 in the conference and second in the East division. It's been tough sledding for Western Kentucky, which has dropped four games since beating Ball State. Western Kentucky has experimented with a few quarterbacks all season, while running back Joshua Samuel has been a mainstay in its gameplan. Middle Tennessee, meanwhile, will likely continue to lean on Brent Stockstill at quarterback and a platoon of running backs.

Air Force vs. Army

Date: Saturday, Nov. 3 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines: The Black Knights are continuing to show that they're a good football team. Army is 6-2 after rolling on Eastern Michigan last weekend, and with losses to Duke and Oklahoma (a game that went to overtime), this is a team to be reckoned with this season. This game is the next leg for the Commander-In-Chief Trophy. Air Force rolled over Navy 35-7 in the first matchup, and a win in this game would put Army in the driver's seat to win it. Kelvin Hopkins Jr. continues to be a primary threat for Army, while Donald Hammond III is still a problem for Air Force. It's more triple option action, as these teams battle it out once again.

Tulane vs. USF

Date: Saturday, Nov. 3 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines: The Green Wave is 2-2 in AAC play so far this season, and Tulane will have its work cut out for it going up against 7-1 USF on Saturday. USF is coming off its first loss of the season to Houston. USF's quarterback-running back duo of Blake Barnett and Johnny Ford will look to get the offense up and running again, while Tulane will look to take advantage of a USF defense that was dismantled by Houston last week.

UConn vs. Tulsa

Date: Saturday, Nov. 3 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines: In another AAC matchup, Connecticut travels to Oklahoma to take on Tulsa on its home turf. Both of these teams are just looking for a win, as they each sit at 1-7 and 0-4 in the conference. Tulsa hasn't won since Week 1, while UConn's one win came in Week 3. It's a good opportunity for both teams to get out of the skid.

No. 20 Fresno State vs. UNLV

Date: Saturday, Nov. 3 | Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Sam Boyd Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines: To round out the night, Fresno State is going to Vegas to take on UNLV. Fresno State is 7-1 this season and hasn't dropped a game since Week 2 against Minnesota. It's an uphill battle for UNLV even while playing at home, which hasn't won a game in the Mountain West this season. Fresno State will look to continue to climb the rankings with yet another win on Saturday.