College football games on CBS Sports Network: South Florida, San Diego State -- watch live stream, TV

CBS Sports Network is set to bring you a quadruple header on Saturday afternoon with options for just about every fanbase imaginable. It all starts with the triple option attack at noon through the Air Raid style in the evening. Let's take a look at the complete slate for Week 8's games.

Miami (Ohio) vs. Army

Date: Saturday, Oct. 20 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

TV: CBS Sports Network



Storylines: Army finds itself embroiled in some MACtion on Saturday, with a noon kickoff against Miami of Ohio. The RedHawks are 3-1 in conference play this season, trailing only Buffalo in the MAC East. Army, meanwhile, is having a fantastic year. Its dropped games to Oklahoma (an OT thriller) and Duke, while beating teams like Buffalo and Hawaii. Army also notched a 52-3 win over San Jose State last week that saw three touchdowns from Kelvin Hopkins Jr. Meanwhile, Miami running back Kenny Young has proven to be a big play threat in recent weeks, while Gus Ragland is having a strong season under center for the RedHawks. It will be on the defense to keep the Army offense off the field to get Miami's potent offense on it.

Houston vs. Navy

Date: Saturday, Oct. 20 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland

TV: CBS Sports Network



Storylines: Navy is trying to snap a three-game losing streak after a loss to Temple last week, but Houston will be a tough team to do so against. The Cougars are 2-0 and 5-1 on the season, with their only loss coming against Texas Tech. Navy will try to slow down Houston's potent offense, specifically dual-threat quarterback D'Eriq King. It's been a frustrating stretch for the Midshipmen, but Houston is trying to keep pace in a strong AAC. Navy also has a platoon of players running the ball in any given game, so the gameplan is as it's ever been: keep the Houston defense off-balance.

UConn vs. No. 21 South Florida

Date: Saturday, Oct. 20 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

TV: CBS Sports Network



Storylines: The Huskies head into Saturday's showdown with the Bulls in desperate need of a win. After getting trounced by Syracuse, Cincinnati and Memphis, UConn heads to Tampa hoping to right the ship on a badly battered ship in hopes of somehow reaching a bowl game. USF, meanwhile, is finally back home after playing three of its last four on the road and hoping to maintain its perfect record and hopes of reaching the New Year's Six. They will lean on veteran quarterback Blake Barnett heavily in this one.

San Jose State vs. San Diego State

Date: Saturday, Oct. 20 | Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: SDCCU Stadium -- San Diego, California

TV: CBS Sports Network



Storylines: The Aztecs are back at home looking to maintain their position in the Mountain West with another important conference game on the docket Saturday night in San Diego. The Spartans come to town after getting blown out by Army last week and still looking for their first win of the season. For San Diego State, it's all about keeping things operating as usual, and that means leaning heavily on running back Juwan Washington and that fierce run defense that is allowing just 87.2 yards per game.