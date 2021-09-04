The Week 0 college football schedule we saw last weekend was much appreciate as a nice appetizer for the upcoming season, but now the main course has arrived. Already underway, Week 1 features a fully loaded schedule of games for the first time in 2021. With nearly every team kicking off from every FBS conference, and postponements or cancelations expected to be far less common in 2021, this week's schedule will feel jam-packed compared to anything we saw last September.

CBS Sports Network will be carrying a marathon of games on Saturday, starting at noon Eastern and going until well past midnight.

This weekend's games on CBS Sports Network feature two power conference squads, several Group of Five teams with conference title aspirations, and a couple of independent programs readjusting to fall action after sitting out in 2020. Storylines abound from the matchups and there is sure to be some drama as things finally get sorted out on the field.

Here is the full rundown of all the Week 1 action on CBS Sports Network.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 4 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Need to know: Frank Solich stepped down as Ohio's coach in July to focus on his health after 16 seasons on the job. But with longtime assistant Tim Albin stepping in as Solich's successor, there should be little drop-off for one of the MAC's most consistent programs. Running back De'Montre Tuggle is a star in the making and ought to challenge a Syracuse defense that gave up 209.1 rushing yards per game last season. The Orange hit 10 wins in 2018, but won only five in 2019 before falling off to a dismal 1-10 record last season. Offensive line injuries exposed a lack of depth, but the Orange should be significantly better up front and far more competitive.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 4 | Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park -- Carson, California

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Need to know: The Aztecs produced one of the Mountain West's best defenses last season during Brady Hoke's first year back on the sideline, and they should be equally as fierce in 2021. The offense struggled in the passing game, but Georgia Tech transfer Lucas Johnson provides some hope at quarterback after showing flashes last season in limited action. New Mexico State lost 30-3 against UTEP in Week 0, but the Aggies could have a potent rushing attack with Juwan Price and Michigan transfer O'Maury Samuels holding things down in the backfield.