A handful of the nation's top Group of Five teams will be in action this weekend on CBS Sports Network, starting Friday night when Conference USA's West Division leader UAB hosts Louisiana -- a program on the rise under third-year coach Billy Napier. Saturday will then feature a doubleheader of Army vs. Mercer and Navy vs. Houston.

Army will be looking to improve to 6-1 this season, but Mercer's defense could be up to the test after the Bears allowed just 3.2 yards per carry against Jacksonville State in their season opener. Finally, the Houston at Navy carries major AAC implications and could feature plenty of fireworks after the Midshipmen bested the Cougars 56-41 last season. Houston leads the series 3-2 since the two became AAC foes, but Navy will hope to even it up and continue its solid start to league play.

UAB vs. Louisiana

Date: Friday, Oct. 23 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Legion Field -- Birmingham, Alabama

Storylines: The magic finally ran out for the Ragin' Cajuns last week against Coastal Carolina in a 30-27 loss. But Louisiana is still 3-1 with a chance to put together a solid year on the heels of last season's 11-3 breakthrough. UAB constitutes a stiff nonconference test, however. The Blazers are 4-1 with their only loss coming against No. 11 Miami. It's the first meeting between these two teams since 2002, and it should be a good one considering that UAB is a one-point home favorite.

Army vs. Mercer

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

Storylines: Army may have faded from the national radar after cracking the AP Top 25 poll at No. 22 and subsequently losing to Cincinnati, but the Knights have won three straight and have a chance to surpass last season's win total this week. Doing so will require beating a Mercer team playing its second game of the season. The Bears, who compete at the FCS level, dropped a 34-28 game against perennial FCS power Jacksonville State two weeks ago.

Navy vs. Houston

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland

Storylines: A game between No. 9 Cincinnati and No. 16 SMU may be the headliner of the day in the AAC, but Houston and Navy is an excellent undercard matchup. The Midshipmen are off to a 3-0 start in the league while Houston sits at 1-0 in the conference. The Cougars didn't start their season until Oct. 8 but have look much-improved so far in Dana Holgorsen's second season. Navy has been living on the edge with a combined nine-point margin of victory in its three AAC games so far.