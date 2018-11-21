College football games on CBS Sports Network: Watch Air Force and Ohio -- live stream info

It's a holiday weekend, so you can gorge yourself on both food and football over the next few days. CBS Sports Network has an entire slate of games throughout the weekend, including some afternoon action on Thanksgiving Day and an afternoon game on the Friday after. It's rivalry week, so there's going to be no shortage of hate on the field for any of these matchups.

Colorado State vs. Air Force

Date: Thursday, Nov. 22 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Falcon Stadium -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Storylines: Colorado State and Air Force is a Mountain West showdown in which the Rams will try to slow down the relentless triple option. These two teams have struggled this year -- both sitting at 2-5 in conference play -- so expect a lot of aggressive play-calling as they try to avoid the basement of the Mountain division. Air Force's high so far this season was a 35-7 rout of Navy, so the Falcons will look for another dominant performance. Air Force's last two losses have been one-possession games, so expect this game to stay close.

Akron vs. Ohio

Date: Friday, Nov. 23 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio

Storylines: Ohio has the clear edge in this inner-state matchup. Akron is 2-5 in conference play, whereas Ohio is 5-2 and third in the MAC East behind Miami and Buffalo. The Zips were blown out against Bowling Green and Eastern Michigan, so they'll try to stave off an Ohio team that has been crushing everyone. Ohio has dropped 50 points or more in three of its last four games, thanks in no small part to the play of quarterback Nathan Rourke and running back A.J. Ouellette. Akron's run defense will have to slow down the potent duo to have any chance of helping its standing in the MAC.

ECU vs. Cincinnati

Date: Friday, Nov. 23 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Storylines: Cincinnati has put together a nice season for itself, sitting at 5-2 in the conference. The team was ranked for a time, but a loss last weekend to UCF ended that discussion. The Bearcats, however, are a very good team. Quarterback Desmond Ridder has played at a very high level, as has running back Michael Warren II. ECU has struggled this season, so the Bearcats will look to run away with it early on.

Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech

Date: Saturday, Nov. 24 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana

Storylines: Western Kentucky and Louisiana Tech have a Conference USA matchup to close out their seasons, as Western Kentucky looks to play spoiler to a Bulldogs' team enjoying a nice year. The team is 5-2 in conference, second in C-USA West. WKU has struggled, sitting at 1-6 in C-USA on the season, but is coming off a 40-16 win over UTEP. Steven Duncan led the charge for the Hilltoppers, completing 19-of-31 passes with a pair of touchdowns. The running game was surprisingly suppressed in the rout, but a pair of interceptions by UTEP QB Brandon Jones helped WKU out. The Bulldogs are coming off a loss to Southern Miss, as they try to end the season on a high note despite being out of reach of division champion UAB.

SMU vs. Tulsa

Date: Saturday, Nov. 24 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Storylines: SMU has had itself a nice season. After giving Michigan a run for its money early in the year, the team has gone 4-3 in the AAC, good for third in the West division. The Mustangs will be going up against the struggling Tulsa Golden Hurricane, who are 1-6 in conference play after a loss to Navy. Tulsa is trying anything to right the ship this season, but it's been a tough year. Seth Boomer has been up and down, and the running game's production hasn't matched Tulsa's reliance on it. Tulsa will try to find its groove against a tough SMU team to close out its season.

Nevada vs. UNLV

Date: Saturday, Nov. 24 | Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: Sam Boyd Stadium -- Clark County, Nevada

Storylines: To close out the weekend, UNLV is hosting Nevada as the Wolf Pack takes on the Rebels. Nevada has the edge in this rivalry matchup, sitting at 5-2 in conference on the season against UNLV's 1-6 conference record. Nevada already lost its tiebreaker to Fresno State, and its second place spot is locked in, but Nevada would love to bring momentum into whichever bowl game it's selected for.