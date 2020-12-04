Buffalo jumped into the driver's seat in the MAC's East division with a 70-41 win over Kent State last week and will look to stay there on Saturday when the Bulls play at Ohio in one of six games on CBS Sports Network this weekend. But the 2-1 Bobcats should have a pretty good idea of how to slow Buffalo down, because it's a recipe that has worked for them the past two seasons. It's all about stopping Jaret Patterson.

A junior running back coming off a 1,799-yard season, Patterson made his name known around the country last week when he tied an FBS record with eight rushing touchdowns against Kent State. In all, he finished with 409 yards on the ground, falling just short of another FBS record. But in two career games against Ohio, Patterson has run for just 75 yards on 21 carries.

The Bobcats will be looking to replicate that success against Patterson and get back into contention for the league title. With a 2-1 record, Ohio is just a three-point loss to Central Michigan away from being 3-0, and beating a Buffalo team that is enjoying the national spotlight would make quite a statement.

Air Force vs. Utah State

Date: Thursday, Dec. 3 | Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah

Storylines: Both teams beat New Mexico in their most recent game, so they should be able to use film from those games to get a reasonable gauge of what to expect. For Utah State, it was the first win in a season that's already featured a coaching change. Co-defensive coordinator Frank Maile is two games into his stint as interim coach following Gary Andersen's departure. Things have been a bit more stable at Air Force, where the Falcons are 2-2, including a huge 40-7 win over rival Navy in the opener.

UNLV vs. Boise State

Date: Friday, Dec. 4 | Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas

Storylines: The Broncos are 4-1 with their only loss coming to BYU when they were without their top two quarterbacks. So, in essence, this Boise State team is one skewed loss away from being undefeated and in the hunt with Marshall, Coastal Carolina and Cincinnati for supremacy among Group of Five teams. Boise State should have no trouble improving to 5-1 against a UNLV team that is 0-5 with five double-digit losses in Marcus Arroyo's first year as coach.

Ohio vs. Buffalo

Date: Saturday, Dec. 5 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio

Storylines: Buffalo coach Lance Leipold is starting to attract some attention on the coaching carousel. He cracked a list of candidates for the Vanderbilt job by CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd, and understandably so. After starting out 7-17 in his first two seasons, Leipold is 22-9 in a historically tough spot. Beating Ohio would be a nice feather in his cap, though, as the Bobcats have won the last two in this series.

San Diego State vs. Colorado State

Date: Saturday, Dec. 5 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: SDCCU Stadium -- San Diego, California

Storylines: The Aztecs hung tough with Colorado last week before falling 20-10 to their Pac-12 foe in a late addition to the schedule. Overall, San Diego State is 3-3 in Brady Hoke's first year back as head coach. Colorado State is 1-2 in Steve Addazio's first year at the helm, but the Rams have had their last two games wiped out by COVID-19 issues.

New Mexico vs. Wyoming

Date: Saturday, Dec. 5 | Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Sam Boyd Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Storylines: Why are Wyoming and New Mexico playing in Las Vegas? That's because New Mexico's program has relocated to Nevada in order to remain active amid restrictions limiting gatherings in New Mexico. The Lobos have been headquartered in Las Vegas since Nov. 2. Clearly, it's been a trying season for first-year coach Danny Gonzales. But the Lobos have been competitive despite their 0-5 start. Wyoming enters with a 2-2 record after returning to action with a 45-14 win over UNLV last week following two consecutive cancelations.