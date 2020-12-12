Boise State was in the national spotlight back in early November when it played host to BYU in a big Friday night showdown of highly regarded teams not in power conferences. The Broncos were 2-0 and ranked No. 21 in the AP Top 25 at the time, while BYU was 7-0 and ranked No. 9. A win would have catapulted Boise State in the national rankings and made the Broncos a contender for a New Year's Six bowl game. However, the Broncos were missing their top two quarterbacks and lost 51-17, which largely relegated them to continuing their season off the national radar.

But the Broncos have regained their form in two games since as they carry the nation's second-longest conference winning streak into Saturday's regular-season finale against Wyoming, which is one of five games set to be shown on CBS Sports Network this weekend. The Broncos (4-1) have won 13 straight league games, second only to Ohio State's 20-game conference winning streak. With sophomore quarterback Hank Bachmeier back in the lineup, Boise State has again looked like one of the top Group of Five teams.

The Broncos have all but assured themselves a spot in the Mountain West title game, but they can close their regular season with a statement on Saturday and potentially position themselves to reclaim a spot in the polls with a victory next week in the Mountain West title game.

But before we get to that game, the action kicks off on Friday with another Mountain West showdown when Nevada plays host to San Jose State. Both teams are among the best in the conference this year and looking for a spot in the conference title game.

Here's how you can watch all the college football action airing on CBS Sports Network in Week 15.

Boise State vs. Wyoming

Date: Saturday, Dec. 12 | Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Storylines: The Broncos (4-1) have likely already clinched their spot in the Mountain West title game but can close the regular season with a 14th straight conference victory if they handle business at Wyoming. Boise State's only loss came against BYU in nonconference play when it was missing its top two quarterbacks. Otherwise, it's been smooth sailing as the Broncos have won their four league games by an average of 21.8 points. Wyoming (2-3) is coming off a shocking loss to previously winless New Mexico, but the Cowboys played Boise State close in a 20-17 loss last season.