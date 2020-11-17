Two of the three teams still undefeated in Mountain West play will be in action this weekend on CBS Sports Network against quality foes as the league's schedule surpasses the midway point and the conference title races blow wide open. Those contests are among a slate of seven games scheduled for CBS Sports Network as the college football season reaches Week 12.

The headliners of the week come Saturday when Nevada (4-0) hosts San Diego State (3-1). Then, late Saturday night, Boise State (3-1) travels to Hawaii (2-2) to cap the weekend as the Broncos seek to continue proving that their nonconference loss to BYU earlier this month was merely an aberration resulting from the absence of their top two quarterbacks. The Week 12 schedule also features some good weekday appetizers, starting Tuesday when Bowling Green hosts Buffalo to kick off another week of college football, and continuing throughout the week leading into Saturday's action.

Bowling Green vs. Buffalo

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 17 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Latest Odds: Falcons +31.5 Bet Now

Storylines: Buffalo is looking to improve to 3-0 and extend its winning streak in this series to four games against a Bowling Green team that lost its first two games by a combined 73 points. Look out for Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson in this one. The junior became the fastest player in school history to reach 3,000 yards rushing in last week's win over Miami (OH).

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 18 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Latest Odds: Rockets -6.5 Bet Now

Storylines: Eastern Michigan is looking to get in the win column after a pair of close losses to start the year. But Toledo has won 18 of the last 20 in the series, and put 76 points up during a 1-1 start to the season. Junior running back Bryant Koback is emerging as a quality pass-catcher for Toledo after rushing more than 2,000 yards during his first two seasons with the program.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 19 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Latest Odds: Cowboys -20.5 Bet Now

Storylines: Utah State fired Gary Andersen after the team's 0-3 start, marking the end of his second tenure with the school. Co-defensive coordinator Frank Maile is 0-1 as the interim coach and will be looking for his first victory against a Wyoming team off to a disappointing 1-2 start.

FAU vs. UMass

Date: Friday, Nov. 20 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: FAU Stadium -- Boca Raton, Florida

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Latest Odds: Owls -32.5 Bet Now

Storylines: UMass has been outscored 92-10 against Georgia Southern and Marshall while serving as an on-demand opponent for teams with openings on their schedules. FAU is quietly off to a 4-1 start under Willie Taggart thanks to a defense that has not allowed more than 20 points in a game.

Army vs. Georgia Southern

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Latest Odds: Black Knights -4 Bet Now

Storylines: Army coach Jeff Monken goes up against his former team as the Black Knights and Eagles battle for the first time. Both teams are 6-2 and run the option, so don't expect many points or passes.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Bulldog Stadium -- Fresno, California

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Latest Odds: Spartans -2.5 Bet Now

Storylines: San Jose State has won all four of its games by double-digits during its emergence as the early-season surprise out of the Mountain West. Former Texas A&M and Arkansas quarterback Nick Starkel appears to finally have found a place he can flourish. But a 3-1 Fresno State team led by former Washington quarterback Jake Haener should be up to the challenge.

Hawaii vs. Boise State

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21 | Time: 11 p.m. ET

Location: Aloha Stadium -- Honolulu, Hawaii

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Latest Odds: Broncos -14.5 Bet Now

Storylines: With starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier back after missing two games, Boise State recovered from its loss to BYU with a convincing 52-21 win over Colorado State last week. Hawaii is off to a 2-2 start under former Arizona State coach Todd Graham, who is in his first season.