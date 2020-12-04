A pair of former Power Five coaches looking to reinvigorate their careers in the Mountain West will face off Saturday when a San Diego State team led by Brady Hoke -- in the first year of his second stint as coach of the Aztecs -- hosts a Colorado State team led by former Boston College coach Steve Addazio. The Aztecs started out 3-1 this year in Hoke's second stint at the program's helm, but they have lost two straight since and are 3-3 overall. The Rams, meanwhile, are 1-2 and last played on Nov. 12 when they lost 52-21 to Boise State.

Their showdown highlights Saturday night's Mountain West doubleheader on CBS Sports Network that also features a game between New Mexico and Wyoming that will be played under unusual circumstances. It will technically be a home game for the Lobos, but it will be played in Las Vegas as the program has been forced to relocate due to COVID-19 restrictions in New Mexico. The Lobos are led by another first-year coach with a Power Five background in former Arizona State defensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo, who is looking for his first win as a head coach at his alma mater.

San Diego State vs. Colorado State

Date: Saturday, Dec. 5 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: SDCCU Stadium -- San Diego, California

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Storylines: The Aztecs hung tough with Colorado last week before falling 20-10 to their Pac-12 foe in a late addition to the schedule. Overall, San Diego State is 3-3 in Brady Hoke's first year back as head coach. Colorado State is 1-2 in Steve Addazio's first year at the helm, but the Rams have had their last two games wiped out by COVID-19 issues.

New Mexico vs. Wyoming

Date: Saturday, Dec. 5 | Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Sam Boyd Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Storylines: Why are Wyoming and New Mexico playing in Las Vegas? That's because New Mexico's program has relocated to Nevada in order to remain active amid restrictions limiting gatherings in New Mexico. The Lobos have been headquartered in Las Vegas since Nov. 2. Clearly, it's been a trying season for first-year coach Danny Gonzales. But the Lobos have been competitive despite their 0-5 start. Wyoming enters with a 2-2 record after returning to action with a 45-14 win over UNLV last week following two consecutive cancelations.