For the first time in the 2020 college football season, all 10 FBS conferences will finally be in action simultaneously with the beginning of the MAC and Pac-12 schedules this weekend. Now that the gang is all on board, the entire week is packed, as evidenced by the slate on tap for CBS Sports Network. It began on Wednesday with a MAC matchup between Ball State and Miami (Ohio) followed by Colorado State taking on Wyoming in a Mountain West showdown on Thursday.

Friday night's game may be interesting to a few FBS fan bases. Former Michigan coach Brady Hoke is looking to get off to a 3-0 start in his second stint at San Diego State as he leads the Aztecs against San Jose State. The upstart Spartans are shooting for their first 3-0 start since 1982 with former Texas A&M and Arkansas quarterback Nick Starkel leading the way.

Finally, the Saturday slate brings a dose of variety, as we return to the Mountain West when UNLV faces Fresno State.

San Diego State vs. San Jose State

Date: Friday, Nov. 6 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Dignity Sports Health Park -- Carson, California

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Storylines: One of the Mountain West's early-season surprises gets a shot at one of the league's early frontrunners when San Jose State plays at San Diego State in a battle of two 2-0 teams. The Spartans are led by former Texas A&M and Arkansas quarterback Nick Starkel, who has completed 56-of-76 passes for 693 yards and seven touchdown with just one interception against Air Force and New Mexico. But San Diego State counters with what appears to be an elite defenses. The Aztecs allowed just 13 total points and 109 yards per game through the air during wins against UNLV and Utah State.

UNLV vs. Fresno State

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Storylines: First-year UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo is looking for his first win after leaving his post as Oregon's offensive coordinator to take over a program that's been to just one bowl game since 2000. Fresno State's Kalen DeBoer got his first win last week when the Bulldogs beat Colorado State 38-17. Washington transfer Jake Haener threw for 311 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in the win. Defense has been the biggest issue for UNLV, which has lost its last two games to Fresno State by a combined 74 points.