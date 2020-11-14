No. 8 BYU and No. 7 Cincinnati are the schools outside of the power conferences receiving the most buzz this season as both have entered the top 10 with their undefeated starts. But they aren't the only teams outside the Power Five having great seasons. At 6-0, No. 16 Marshall is just four wins away from completing an undefeated regular season during a year for the program that already carries special significance.

Leg one of that stretch run will begin Saturday on CBS Sports Network when the Thundering Herd host Middle Tennessee on a special day for the Marshall program. Though commemorations of the event have been ongoing throughout the season, Saturday marks 50 years since an airplane crash that killed 75 members of the program, supports and flight crew. Those who died in the crash will be honored in several ways during the game, including with a moment of silence before kickoff.

The Marshall-MTSU game is just one of five games on CBS Sports Network during Week 11 of the college football slate as league title races tighten and the jockeying for bowl bids continues. Ohio kicked off the week on Tuesday with a big win over Akron, and Ball State followed that up with a thrilling 38-31 victory over Eastern Michigan to move to 1-1 on the year.

Middle Tennessee vs. Marshall

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Storylines: MTSU leads the series 4-3 since the teams started playing annually in 2013, but it's going to take a herculean effort for the Blue Raiders to keep their current two-game winning streak in the series alive Saturday. The No. 16 Thundering Herd have not attracted the national attention of BYU or Cincinnati this season. But they have been just as dominant as anyone in the Group of Five as their 6-0 start has included six double-digit victories.

Southern Miss vs. Western Kentucky

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Storylines: After an impressive 9-4 start to the Tyson Helton era last year, Western Kentucky is reeling a bit in the second season of his tenure. The 2-6 Hilltoppers' lone win over an FBS foe came in a close game against a struggling MTSU squad. Fortunately for WKU, the 2-5 Golden Eagles are arguably in worse shape as they are now on their third coach of the season. After Jay Hopson's abrupt departure, Scotty Walden took over until landing the Austin Peay job. Now Tim Billings is in charge after beginning the season as defensive coordinator.