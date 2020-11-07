All 10 FBS conferences will be in action for the first time in the 2020 college football season with the beginning of the MAC and Pac-12 schedules this weekend. Now that everyone is all on board, the entire week is packed, as evidenced by the slate on tap for CBS Sports Network. It began on Wednesday with Miami (Ohio) defeating Ball State 38-31 followed by Colorado State winning 34-24 over Wyoming in a Mountain West showdown Thursday.

Friday featured San Jose State improving to 3-0 with a 28-17 victory at San Diego State. Finally, Saturday brings a return to the Mountain West when UNLV faces Fresno State.

UNLV vs. Fresno State



Date: Saturday, Nov. 7 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Storylines: First-year UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo is looking for his first win after leaving his post as Oregon's offensive coordinator to take over a program that's been to just one bowl game since 2000. Fresno State's Kalen DeBoer got his first win last week when the Bulldogs beat Colorado State 38-17. Washington transfer Jake Haener threw for 311 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in the win. Defense has been the biggest issue for UNLV, which has lost its last two games to Fresno State by a combined 74 points.