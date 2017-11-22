College football games, picks, odds, Week 13: Ohio State, UCF continue winning ways

Each week, I will use this space to tell you what I think are a few of the best bets heading into the weekend. I will also throw in an upset of the week, which will be a team that is at least a touchdown underdog that I am picking to win outright.

Wisconsin came through for me last week, but everyone else disappointed. My record for the season is now 19-15-2, and 4-8 on the upset specials.

This is my favorite week of the year -- rivalry week! There is nothing like some long-time hatred to bring out the fire in teams. And as always, some of these games matter for more than just bragging rights. Looking to finish the season strong ...

Rivalry Week picks

Ohio State at Michigan (+11.5): Michigan put up a good fight at Wisconsin for a half before the Badgers were able to pull away. The Wolverines' defense is good, but not good enough to carry their offense. Ohio State figures to have more success putting up points on Michigan than Wisconsin did. Pick: Ohio State (-11.5)

South Florida at Central Florida (-11.5): South Florida was the team expected to represent the Group of Five in the New Year's Six before the season started, but UCF has been the gold standard among those squads so far. The Bulls took a tough loss to Houston, but can still win the league if they can upset the Knights. I do not think that will happen, but USF has enough firepower to keep it close. Pick: South Florida (+11.5)

UNLV at Nevada (-3): Sometimes, a line just jumps off the page. The 5-6 Rebels visit their instate rivals, who are sitting at just 2-9. One of those losses came at home to FCS Idaho State. UNLV already has three road wins, including at Mountain West division winner Fresno State. I think the wrong team is the favorite. Pick: UNLV (+3)

Upset of the Week

Virginia Tech at Virginia (+7): Virginia Tech got off to a hot start this season. The Hokies were 7-1 when they headed to Miami to begin a season-ending stretch of three road games out of four. They lost to the Hurricanes and at Georgia Tech before picking up a mere six-point win at home over woeful Pitt last week. The Cavs' story is similar. They started 5-1, including a win at Boise State, before losing four of their next five. The Hokies have won 13 in a row in this series and 17 out of 18. This might be Virginia's best chance to break that streak in quite some time. Pick: Virginia (+7)

Other CFP candidates/Rivalry games