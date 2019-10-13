College football games, schedule for Week 8: LSU vs. Mississippi State chosen for SEC on CBS
CBS exercised its six-day option on games taking place on Oct. 19
CBS Sports announced Sunday that it has selected the SEC West matchup between LSU and Mississippi State as the SEC on CBS Game of the Week for Saturday, Oct. 19. The network made the decision last week to exercise its six-day option on this weekend's games to see how the big weekend of college football played out in Week 7.
The Tigers topped Florida 42-28 on Saturday to push their record to 6-0. The high-flying offense led by quarterback Joe Burrow has broken the 500-yard mark in its last four games and racked up 601 total yards in the win over the stout Gators defense. The new-look, wide-open offense built by passing game coordinator Joe Brady has transformed the Tigers into a force to be reckoned with in the SEC.
Mississippi State is coming off a disappointing 20-10 loss to Tennessee in Knoxville on Saturday to fall to 3-3. The Bulldogs feature running back Kylin Hill, one of the most explosive running backs in the entire country. LSU's offense has struggled at times this year, and will have its work cut out for itself going up against Hill and the Bulldogs.
Kickoff between the Tigers and Bulldogs from Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville will be at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Check out the Week 8 kickoff times below (all times Eastern):
SEC
- Noon -- Auburn at Arkansas, TV: SEC Network
- Noon -- Florida at South Carolina, TV: ESPN
- 3:30 p.m. -- LSU at MIssissippi State, TV: CBS
- 4 p.m. -- Missouri at Vanderbilt, TV: SEC Network
- 6 p.m. -- Kentucky at Georgia, TV: ESPN
- 7:30 p.m. -- Texas A&M at Ole Miss, TV: SEC Network
- 9 p.m. -- Tennessee at Alabama, TV: ESPN
ACC
- 7 p.m. (Fri.) -- Pitt at Syracuse, TV: ESPN
- Noon -- Clemson at Louisville, TV: ABC
- Noon -- Georgia Tech at Miami, TV: ACC Network
- Noon -- NC State at Boston College, TV: Regional Sports Network
- 3:30 p.m. -- Duke at Virginia, TV: ACC Network
- 3:30 p.m. -- North Carolina at Virginia Tech, TV: Regional Sports Network
- 7:30 p.m. -- Florida State at Wake Forest, TV: ACC Network
Big Ten
- 8:30 p.m. (Fri.) -- Ohio State at Northwestern, TV: FS1
- Noon -- Purdue at Iowa, TV: ESPN2
- Noon -- Wisconsin at Illinois, TV: Big Ten Network
- 3:30 p.m. -- Indiana at Maryland, TV: Big Ten Network
- 3:30 p.m. -- Minnesota at Rutgers, TV: Big Ten Network
- 7:30 p.m. -- Michigan at Penn State, TV: ABC
Big 12
- Noon -- West Virginia at Oklahoma, TV: Fox
- Noon -- Iowa State at Texas Tech, TV: FS1
- 2:30 p.m. -- TCU at Kansas State, TV: Fox Sports Net
- 4 p.m. -- Baylor at Oklahoma State, TV: Fox
- 7 p.m. -- Kansas at Texas, TV: Longhorn Network
Pac-12
- 9 p.m. (Thurs.) -- UCLA at Stanford, TV: ESPN
- 2:30 p.m. -- Oregon State at California, TV: Pac-12 Networks
- 3:30 p.m. -- Oregon at Washington, TV: ABC
- 6 p.m. -- Arizona State at Utah, TV: Pac-12 Networks
- 7 p.m. -- Colorado at Washington State, TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU
- 9:30 p.m. -- Arizona at USC, TV: Pac-12 Networks
AAC
- Noon -- Houston at UConn, TV: ESPNU
- 3:30 p.m. -- Temple at SMU, TV: ESPN2
- 3:30 p.m. -- Tulsa at Cincinnati, TV: ESPNU
- 3:30 p.m. -- USF at Navy, TV: CBS Sports Network
- 7 p.m. -- East Carolina at USF, TV: CBS Sports Network
- 7 p.m. -- Tulane at Memphis, TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU
