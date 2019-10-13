College football games, schedule for Week 8: LSU vs. Mississippi State chosen for SEC on CBS

CBS Sports announced Sunday that it has selected the SEC West matchup between LSU and Mississippi State as the SEC on CBS Game of the Week for Saturday, Oct. 19. The network made the decision last week to exercise its six-day option on this weekend's games to see how the big weekend of college football played out in Week 7.

The Tigers topped Florida 42-28 on Saturday to push their record to 6-0. The high-flying offense led by quarterback Joe Burrow has broken the 500-yard mark in its last four games and racked up 601 total yards in the win over the stout Gators defense. The new-look, wide-open offense built by passing game coordinator Joe Brady has transformed the Tigers into a force to be reckoned with in the SEC.

Mississippi State is coming off a disappointing 20-10 loss to Tennessee in Knoxville on Saturday to fall to 3-3. The Bulldogs feature running back Kylin Hill, one of the most explosive running backs in the entire country. LSU's offense has struggled at times this year, and will have its work cut out for itself going up against Hill and the Bulldogs.

Kickoff between the Tigers and Bulldogs from Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville will be at 3:30 p.m. ET.

