College football games, Week 6: Florida-Auburn begins the attrition of 18 undefeated teams

How high is up for No. 10 Florida? Before hitting your head on the ceiling, Gator fan, let's first establish that a buzz has returned to The Swamp as it hosts a top-10 game for the first time since 2012.

No. 7 Auburn comes to town for homecoming. What? Now, slow your roll, Chompers … or really any team's fans who tend to start projecting this time of year. As we ease into October, there are 18 undefeated teams. Florida and Auburn are two of them, and they play in the marquee game of the day (3:30 p.m. ET, SEC on CBS).

Five of those unbeaten teams are in the SEC (Alabama, Georgia and LSU are the others), which suggests the fun has just begun -- as has the road to attrition. Thirteen of those 18 teams play at least one other currently undefeated team in the regular season. At most, nine of those teams can end of the season undefeated by nature of their schedules. (By the way, 18 is the same number of undefeated teams after five weeks as in 2018.)

As much as Florida and Auburn have accomplished this season, it would be unwise to look ahead. The Tigers still have to play three more currently ranked teams (Alabama, Georgia, LSU), and the Gators still have the latter two on that list.

Florida is close to full strength with the return of six injured players. The defense is expected to take the field intact for the first time with star cornerback CJ Henderson, defensive end Jabari Zuniga and safety Shawn Davis all suiting up after missing various amounts of time. Also expected back are wide receiver Freddie Swain, defensive back Jeawon Taylor and linebacker Ventrell Miller.

"I'm really looking forward to having all my brothers on the field with me," CB Marco Wilson said.

Meanwhile, Gus Malzahn is having one of the best seasons of his career now that he's back to calling ball plays.

How the game may be decided – Florida (11th in the SEC) must figure out a way to run the ball against a stout Auburn defense. The Tigers must get more than game management out of true freshman quarterback Bo Nix going up against the Gators, which lead the FBS in sacks (25) and interceptions (nine).

All of it may be nothing more than a battle that determines who finishes second in their respective division. Still, the attrition is about to begin.

2. Finesse vs. fists: No. 4 Ohio State has seven three-and-outs all season. No. 25 Michigan State has a game where it scored only seven points. There you have it -- the contrasting styles of the Buckeyes and Spartans. Ohio State wants to make it a track meet with the new Cam Newton (Justin Fields) leading the way. Michigan State wants to litter the track with nails, puncture tires, drag the Buckeyes down in a ditch and punch 'em in the, um, Bucknuts. After watching Ohio State against Nebraska, I've been spending the week hyping OSU. It is the best team I've seen this season to date.

Mark Dantonio, though, has been known to crack the code. Twice during the Urban Meyer era, Dantonio has upset the Buckeyes on their way to a championship. A 2013 upset in the Big Ten Championship Game kept Ohio State from getting to the last BCS Championship Game. Michigan State slogged out a 17-14 win in the rain in 2015 on its way to the College Football Playoff. Dantonio dealt Meyer his first Ohio State loss. To do the same to Ryan Day, the Spartans will have to make Fields a thrower. In other words, slow down J.K. Dobbins. The same could be said of Brian Lewerke coming off a 300-yard game against Indiana.

Hidden stat to muck up your parlay: Ohio State and Michigan State are 1-2 nationally in "stuff rate," the percentage of opponents' carries stopped at or behind the line of scrimmage.

3. Bye-bye week? A 52-0 win over Rutgers last weekend was a de facto bye week for No. 19 Michigan. Now, it's back to real football. With a home loss to No. 14 Iowa, the Wolverines could be out of the Big Ten East race before it gets going. Let's get real: It seems like Michigan hasn't had a tailback of any mention since Mike Hart. That's not a good sign with Iowa's big defensive line coming to town. It might be time for quarterback Shea Patterson to break out as a runner. He hasn't been so far this season. The senior has 13 yards rushing so far compared to 273 last season (21 per game).

4. Georgia quarterback controversy? Did Kirby Smart keep the wrong quarterback when Fields transferred? That actually became a talking point this week out in sports talk ether. Admit it, the thought crossed your mind with No. 3 Georgia and Ohio State in competition for a College Football Playoff spot. Fields looks more -- what's the word? -- dynamic now that he has his own team at Ohio State. For the record, Jake Fromm is just fine, numbingly consistent. He goes into the Tennessee game without an interception in four games for the first time in his career. The Vols are a 24.5-point home underdog.

5. Everything's Ducky: Is No. 13 Oregon the most complete team in the Pac-12? Until Washington hashes things out with the Ducks on Oct. 19, that might be the case. Cal comes to Eugene, Oregon, diminished now that quarterback Chase Garbers is out indefinitely. Oregon has held three consecutive opponents without a touchdown for the first time since 1933. The Golden Bears haven't allowed a team more than 24 points, but the Ducks are in the top 10 in points allowed per game, average rushing yards and passing yards per attempt. As long as Oregon keeps winning, the Auburn loss is one of the nation's better Ls this season.

6. Crummy game of the week: Maryland and Rutgers were outscored by a combined 111-0 last week. One of them is going to win -- and supposedly score -- Saturday in Piscataway, New Jersey.

7. Lawrence boat race: Kansas will be without its leading rusher Khalil Herbert against No. 6 Oklahoma. Herbert left the team the morning of last week's TCU game. The conclusion is Herbert shut himself down after four games in order to retain this year of eligibility and transfer. Kansas types are understandably upset. Herbert was not only the Jayhawks' most productive runner, he was a team captain. More bad news for Kansas: Oklahoma has run the same number of plays as its opponents (258 each). It has outgained them 2,674-1,372.

8. Quick Hits: Though Greg Schiano's name has nearly been welded to the Rutgers job, sources tell CBS Sports that he is lukewarm about rejoining the Scarlet Knights. He has been contacted by Rutgers sources gauging his interest … Prayers for UConn, which moved up its South Florida kickoff to noon from 7 p.m. due to a deadly disease in carried by mosquitoes in the Northeast. Here's how you can watch the game …Tulane (3-1) has been out of the AP Top 25 for 21 years. That might change with a win at Army … After several missed tackles at Vanderbilt last week, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said his team got "126 tackling reps" in Tuesday's practice. The No. 5 Tigers host Utah State … Welcome to the first week of October. No. 11 Texas (3-1, at West Virginia) is playing its first game outside the state … This one caught me by surprise: Florida has the nation's fourth-longest winning streak (nine). That's the Gators longest streak since they won 22 in a row in 2008-09.