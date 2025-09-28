Alabama's back was against the wall as it traveled to play Georgia on Saturday night while looking to avoid its first 2-2 start since 2003. The Crimson Tide were underdogs and were just beginning a four-week stretch against ranked SEC opponents. Losing to the Bulldogs would have raised the temperature to a scorching degree on second-year coach Kalen DeBoer.

Against that backdrop, Alabama turned in a stunningly dominant first quarter en route to a 24-21 victory. It wasn't a perfect performance, but it's more than worthy of an 'A' grade. Playing on the road against Georgia is about as challenging of an assignment as there is in college football, so you have to grade the Crimson Tide on a curve.

Two 14-play touchdown drives to start the game and a handful of key defensive stops helped Bama pass a potentially season-defining test with flying colors. Other prominent programs didn't fare quite so well in Week 5. Penn State earned just a C- for squandering a "white out" at Beaver Stadium in an overtime loss to Oregon. But the worst grade of the week goes to LSU, which put its many flaws on full display in a loss at Ole Miss.

We are handing out grades evaluating every team that started or ended the day with national championship odds of +2000 or better. Texas (+750), Miami (+1400) and Oklahoma (+2000) had byes.

2025 national championship odds listed below courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Teams below listed in order of their AP Top 25 ranking.

Ohio State



Grade: B+

Result: 24-6 win at Washington

Title odds: +500

Ohio State's defense carried the day by holding a potentially explosive Washington offense to just 234 yards. The Buckeyes racked up six sacks and nine tackles for loss while limiting the Huskies to a combined 2 for 14 on third and fourth-down conversion attempts. In a game with limited possessions, the Buckeyes' offense kept the chains moving. Redshirt freshman Julian Sayin was up to the task in his first career road start, as he completed 22 of 28 passes and took care of the football.

Penn State

Grade: C-

Result: 30-24 loss vs. Oregon

Title odds: +800

All of the fears raised by an uninspiring 3-0 start against overmatched competition were confirmed, as James Franklin failed once again to win the big game. Penn State's offense sputtered for too long, and quarterback Drew Allar proved once again that he lacks the clutch gene. The Nittany Lions' defense also failed to reach its preseason hype. They generated just one tackle for loss and never sacked Dante Moore.

LSU

Grade: D

Result: 24-19 loss at Ole Miss

Title odds: +2500

LSU wilted while facing its most complete opponent yet. The Tigers' inability to run the football put too much on quarterback Garrett Nussmeier's shoulders, and he wasn't up to the challenge. A vaunted defense that allowed just four touchdowns in the Tigers' first four games also struggled to get off the field, allowing three touchdown drives of 69+ yards. This team has a multitude of issues to address if it wants to be considered a national championship contender.

Georgia

Grade: C-

Result: 24-21 loss vs. Alabama

Title odds: +900

Georgia got shredded early by Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, then repeatedly failed to execute once its defense finally settled in. Questionable coaching decisions -- both in game management and play-calling -- will leave Georgia fans stewing. Simply put, it was another major missed opportunity for a program with a serious Alabama problem.

Oregon

Grade: A

Result: 30-24 win at Penn State

Title odds: +600

Though the scoreboard didn't exactly reflect it, Oregon dominated Penn State while playing on the road inside one of college football's most hostile venues. It wasn't until the fourth quarter that the Nittany Lions finally found any offensive life, as Oregon's defense made every first down a slog. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore handled the spotlight with poise and showed he might be ready to lead the Ducks to a national championship.

Texas A&M

Grade: B

Result: 16-10 win vs. Auburn

Title odds: +2200

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko built his reputation as a defensive mastermind, and his team performed accordingly against Auburn. The Tigers finished a combined 0 for 15 on third and fourth downs and went four-and-out with the game on the line in the final two minutes. A&M harassed Jackson Arnold all day and finished with six sacks while atoning for an offense that did not score a touchdown in the game's final 57 minutes.

Ole Miss

Grade: A

Result: 24-19 win vs. LSU

Title odds: +2000

Ole Miss' national title odds surged after its first win over a top-five LSU team since 1965. Division II transfer quarterback Trinidad Chambliss cemented his place as the season's most unexpected breakout star, while the defense shut down LSU's ground game. The Rebels would have won by a wider margin if not for two turnovers and 14 penalties for 109 yards -- fixable issues for what increasingly looks like a complete team.

Alabama

Grade: A

Result: 24-21 at Georgia

Title odds: +800

Alabama went on the road and smacked Georgia in the mouth to begin a must-win game. The Crimson Tide didn't score in the second half, but they survived anyway as their defense rose to meet the big moments. Ty Simpson's early dissection of the Bulldogs and Alabama's clutch defensive showing served to recalibrate expectations around what this team can accomplish. This is exactly what second-year coach Kalen DeBoer needed in the wake of a Week 1 loss at Florida State.