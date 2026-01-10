No. 1 seed Indiana is emerging from the College Football Playoff semifinals looking like one of the most dominant teams of the modern era and a potentially inevitable national champion. However, No. 10 seed Miami will have something to say about it on Jan. 19 inside Hard Rock Stadium, when the teams collide with a national championship on the line.

The Hurricanes rattled off their third straight CFP win over a higher-seeded opponent on Thursday night with a 31-27 Fiesta Bowl win over No. 6 seed Ole Miss. It wasn't a perfect performance from the 'Canes, but it brought out the best in sixth-year senior quarterback Carson Beck and the Miami offense.

It will take a complete effort from all units for Miami to contend with the Hoosiers, who obliterated No. 5 seed Oregon 56-22 in Friday night's Peach Bowl. The Hoosiers have now won 10 of their 15 games by 24 or more points, including 30+ point victories over Alabama and the Ducks in the CFP.

IU refuses to beat itself and then punishes opponents for miscues. That was the story against the Ducks, who committed three costly turnovers while turning in a dud of a performance.

Against that backdrop, here are the grades for the four CFP semifinal competitors.

No. 1 seed Indiana



Grade: A+

Result: 56-22 win vs. No. 5 seed Oregon

What Indiana did to Alabama and Oregon in back-to-back games -- beginning its CFP run with an average victory margin of 34.5 points -- would be stunning even if it was a program with the brand cache of Georgia or Ohio State. In just two years, Curt Cignetti has developed the Hoosiers from a doormat to become as overpowering as any recent title-winning team. A 3-0 edge in the turnover battle along with 10 tackles for loss helped tell the story against the Ducks. So did a 17-for-20 passing performance from Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, who tossed five touchdowns to bring his season tally to 41.

No. 5 seed Oregon

Grade: F

Result: 56-22 loss vs. No. 1 seed Indiana

Oregon collapsed under the weight of three devastating first-half turnovers that left it in a 35-7 halftime hole. The Ducks' misery began with a pick-6 on the first play from scrimmage to start a nightmare showing for quarterback Dante Moore. The redshirt sophomore also fumbled deep in Oregon territory twice in the second quarter to essentially hand the Hoosiers a pair of touchdowns. It was an absolute nightmare for a Ducks team that failed miserably in its quest to redeem a regular season loss against Indiana. The defense sacked IU quarterback Fernando Mendoza just once and struggled mightily in the red zone.

No. 6 seed Ole Miss

Grade: A-

Result: 31-27 loss vs. No. 10 seed Miami

Ole Miss struggled out of the gate offensively with a pair of three-and-outs and didn't convert on a third down until the fourth quarter. The result was five drives ending in field goal attempts and a lackluster time of possession. Defensively, the Rebels did an admirable job of bending without breaking until the final seven minutes. That's when Miami finally broke the dam with a pair of long touchdowns rives against a fatiguing Ole Miss group. It was still a gutsy effort from the Rebels, who stayed in it until the end and represented themselves well in concluding a wild and historic season with a heartbreaking defeat.

No. 10 seed Miami

Grade: A-

Result: 31-27 win vs. No. 6 seed Ole Miss

Miami's offense is somewhat surprisingly the unit carrying this grade after the Hurricanes dominated time of possession and then broke Ole Miss with two late 75-yard touchdown drives. Quarterback Carson Beck rewrote his collegiate legacy by capping those possessions with a touchdown pass and then a decisive 3-yard touchdown run with 18 seconds left. He also got tons of help from receivers Malachi Toney and Keelan Marion, running back Mark Fletcher Jr. and a strong offensive line. The grade isn't a clean "A" because Miami committed 10 costly penalties and was less disruptive than usual on defense. Even after a big win, there were plenty of coaching points for Mario Cristobal.