The College Football Playoff quarterfinals provided a new batch of evidence to suggest that teams which earn a bye in the CFP are actually at a disadvantage. Through two seasons of the 12-team format, squads earning automatic entry to the quarterfinals are just 1-7.

While the sample size is relatively small, it suggests that the rust incurred from going nearly four weeks without a game is a problem for teams earning a bye. That certainly appeared to be the case for No. 2 seed Ohio State in its 24-14 loss to No. 10 seed Miami in Wednesday night's Cotton Bowl.

After a thrilling win over No. 7 seed Texas A&M on Dec. 20, the Hurricanes were operating a high-level across the board against the Buckeyes. Meanwhile, Ohio State's offense looked out of rhythm in its first live action since the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 6.

At the end of the round, No. 1 Indiana was the only one of the top-four seeds left standings. A long layoff was no problem for the Hoosiers, who thrashed No. 9 seed Alabama 38-3 to reach the semifinals.

Here are the grades for each of the eight teams that played in the CFP quarterfinals.

No. 1 seed Indiana



Grade: A+

Result: 38-3 win vs. Alabama

Indiana's systematic destruction of Alabama in college football's most historic bowl game is exactly the visual the remaining doubters needed. If they couldn't grasp who the Hoosiers were before, they'll finally get it now after watching IU physically whip the Crimson Tide on both sides of the football. Indiana pummeled Alabama on the ground and sprinkled in plenty of big passing plays. Bama's pathetic excuse for a running game never got going, and IU never let Bama's passing game get rolling.

No. 2 seed Ohio State

Grade: D

Result: 24-14 loss vs. Miami

Ohio State was rarely tested this season, and it showed as the Buckeyes wilted down the stretch with poor offensive showings in the Big Ten Championship and CFP quarterfinals. It took Julian Sayin too long to find a passing rhythm, and the Buckeyes weren't nearly as disruptive on defense as Miami. Star receiver Jeremiah Smith came to play, but Ohio State looked like a team lacking the mental and physical makeup required to meet the physical challenge Miami posed.

No. 3 seed Georgia

Grade: C

Result: 39-34 loss vs. Ole Miss

Georgia had the football with a 9-point lead before and after halftime but went three-and-out on both critical occasions. That's the frame of time coaches refer to as the "middle eight," and Georgia's miserable offensive execution kept it from building a potentially insurmountable advantage. Instead, the Bulldogs lost their edge in the running game and couldn't get any pressure on Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. This one may haunt Kirby Smart, who had a couple of his own head-scratching decisions that deserve to be second-guessed.

No. 4 seed Texas Tech

Grade: D

Result: 23-0 loss vs. Oregon

The only reason Texas Tech didn't get an 'F' is because its defense actually played incredibly well. Had the Red Raiders played with anything resembling a pulse offensively, this would have been a fight until the end. Unfortunately, a never-ending series of three-and-outs and turnovers spoiled a spotlight moment for the Big 12 champions and overshadowed the work of a truly elite defense. This one will sting.

No. 5 seed Oregon

Grade: A-

Result: 23-0 win vs. Texas Tech

Oregon "only" gets an A- because its offense played sloppy. The Ducks struggled with Texas Tech's front seven, and didn't produce a touchdown drive of longer than 28 yards. Ultimately, it didn't matter, because Oregon was so dominant defensively that its offense could have gone MIA entirely and it wouldn't have made a difference. The Ducks forced four turnovers, which led directly to 20 points. Texas Tech's offense looked like a subpar Conference USA outfit against Oregon.

No. 6 seed Ole Miss

Grade: A

Result: 39-34 win vs. Georgia

This was a complete team win. Trinidad Chambliss may have entered the Manning realm of Ole Miss lore with his highlight-reel quarterbacking as he guided the Rebels back from a 9-point halftime deficit. The Rebels' defense also deserves some credit, too, as it played a pivotal role in flipping the momentum back in Ole Miss' favor during the third quarter. Not to be forgotten, junior kicker Lucas Carneiro turned in a legendary performance, which included two 55-plus yarders and a 47-yard game-winner.

No. 9 seed Alabama

Grade: F

Result: 38-3 loss vs. Indiana

The play most emblematic of Alabama's finesse identity came early in the second quarter. Faced with a fourth-and-1 in their own territory, the Crimson Tide lined up in the wildcat and ran a gimmicky trick play that Indiana quickly stuffed. Second-year coach Kalen DeBoer knew he had no chance of lining up and picking up a yard in traditional fashion. That's what Alabama football has become, and it left the Crimson Tide with zero margin for error in 2025. Too much was asked of physically limited quarterback Ty Simpson, and a non-dominant defense that finally ran out of game-changing turnovers.

No. 10 seed Miami

Grade: A

Result: 24-14 win vs. Ohio State

Mario Cristobal's vision for Miami football came to life in a long-awaited flash of glory as the Hurricanes physically imposed their will on the reigning national champions. Ohio State struggled to hold up against Miami's front seven, while the Hurricanes' offensive line consistently opened lanes to move the chains and control the clock. Keionte Scott's 72-yard interception return for a touchdown delivered the type of game-changing moment every team needs on a championship run.