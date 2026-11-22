When Texas quarterback Arch Manning takes care of the football and keeps the Longhorns ahead of the chains, it does wonders for his team's championship viability. In a 45-3 Week 12 throttling of Arkansas, the fourth-year quarterback completed 21 of 25 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns while registering his third-best quarterback rating of the season.

The easy win produced a collective exhale around Austin, as it basically locked up Texas' spot in the College Football Playoff. Even if the Longhorns take a stunning road loss against rival Texas A&M this week, they will likely be in the CFP at 9-3. But if Manning plays as he did against the Razorbacks, Texas should crush the vulnerable Aggies.

To be sure, the Longhorns' defense bowed up when Arkansas got into Texas territory and repeatedly came up with stops. That was part of the victory equation. But everything was made simpler for Texas because the Longhorns didn't turn the football over. It was the first time since a Week 3 win over UTSA that Texas played 60 minutes of turnover-free football. Thus, the Longhorns get an 'A' on this week's report card.

We are handing out grades evaluating every team that started or ended the day with national championship odds of +3000 or better.

2026 national championship odds are listed below, courtesy of DraftKings. Teams listed in order of their College Football Playoff ranking.

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No. 1 Georgia

Grade: A

Result: 34-6 win vs. South Carolina

Title odds: +200

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer essentially declared it a moral victory during his halftime interview with ESPN, when Georgia led just 10-6. Then came the second half. The Bulldogs outscored the Gamecocks 24-0 the rest of the way by doubling up the Gamecocks in time of possession while earning a fourth straight 3+ possession win over SEC competition. Georgia isn't just winning. It is throttling SEC competition in a way that suggests it's a cut above the rest of the sport.

No. 2 Utah

Grade: B+

Result: 38-17 win at TCU

Title odds: +2800

A TCU team that looked dead offensively in the first half rallied from a 17-0 deficit to tie the game in the fourth quarter. But the Utes rattled off 17 unanswered in the final six minutes to remain the only unbeaten FBS team. Star quarterback Devon Dampier came alive down the stretch and clinched the game with an 85-yard touchdown pass and a 10-yard touchdown run. The Heisman candidate totaled four touchdowns. Overall, the start and finish were great, while the middle stretch exposed some vulnerabilities in a defense that will need to be better if the Utes are going to make a deep playoff run.

No. 3 Alabama

Grade: B

Result: 47-0 win vs. Chattanooga

Title odds: +600

Ahead of next week's Iron Bowl showdown with Auburn and a potential CFP run, getting out of a glorified scrimmage vs. an FCS opponent without injury concerns would have been nice. But left guard Mal Waldrep left the game with an injury in the first half and didn't return. Defensive back Chuck McDonald III also exited in the first half. Bama was smart to rest starting quarterback Keelon Russell. There wasn't much real insight to gain from a meaningless game that will serve as a weight on Alabama's resume at a time when the Crimson Tide are jockeying for a first-round bye.

No. 4 UCLA

Grade: C-

Result: 18-16 (OT) loss at Michigan

Title odds: +12000

UCLA's defense did its job, as Michigan's woeful offense continued to struggle. But after entering tied for first nationally with a +16 turnover margin, the Bruins coughed it up three times and only got one takeaway. A fumble by quarterback Ty Dieffenbach at the end of the third quarter led directly to Michigan's only touchdown of the game. The Bruins couldn't stack explosive plays on offense and struggled to stay ahead of the chains from down to down. An injury to Dieffenbach in overtime could prove especially problematic moving forward.

No. 5 Texas

Grade: A

Result: 45-3 win vs. Arkansas

Title odds: +650

Texas' drama-free win over Arkansas offered a vision for what UT can be when things are clicking. Arch Manning played efficient and turnover-free football, and the defense held Arkansas out of the end zone. The Razorbacks often moved the football, but they never finished drives. This result -- combined with UCLA's loss and Alabama's unofficial bye week against an FCS team -- will probably put Texas into the top four of the new CFP Rankings.

No. 6 Notre Dame

Grade: B-

Result: 24-3 win vs. SMU

Title odds: +400

Notre Dame's defense came up with three huge red-zone stops, stifling an SMU offense that can be dangerous. It wasn't always pretty, but this was a pass/fail assignment for the Fighting Irish, who simply need to survive and advance to get within one win of being a playoff lock at 11-1. No style points were required, which is a good thing since Notre Dame didn't score for the game's final 26+ minutes.

No. 7 Miami

Grade: C+

Result: 28-20 win vs. Virginia Tech

Title odds: +1300

The final score belies the fact that Miami mostly dominated this game. Virginia Tech started with a splash but lost its way offensively over the final three quarters as the Hurricanes began to dominate. On a night when Miami's vaunted offense didn't have its best stuff amid the continued absence of star receiver Malachi Toney, the defense stepped up. But it's hard to ignore how this team's national title odds are slipping.

No. 8 Indiana

Grade: D

Result: 27-24 (OT) loss at Washington

Title odds: +1900

CFP Selection Committee chair Hunter Yurachek highlighted Indiana's improved offense(??) while justifying the Hoosiers' one-spot rise in the rankings last week. He suggested that if the unit continued to play well, it would do "nothing but help them in the eyes of the committee." Well, not only did Indiana limp to a 2-for-15 mark on third downs against Washington while reigniting a quarterback controversy by pulling Grant Wilson, but it also dealt with uncharacteristic defensive lapses.

No. 9 Tennessee

Grade: B+

Result: 27-13 win vs. LSU

Title odds: +2000

Tennessee's defense might be the single most impactful offense/defensive unit for any top-10 team. The Volunteers frustrated LSU all game by amassing 13 tackles for loss, including eight sacks, while bringing themselves to the doorstep of a CFP bid. The passing game remains problematic, but the defense is absolutely elite. First-year coordinator Jim Knowles may go down as the best coordinator hire of the 2026 season.

No. 11 Wake Forest

Grade: A-

Result: 50-29 win vs. Georgia Tech

Title odds: +2200

Wake Forest has gone flying up the odds sheet over the past couple of weeks while continuing to pile up points at a gaudy clip. The Demon Deacons led Georgia Tech 50-15 at one point while amassing 607 total yards. After another 21-point victory, Wake Forest tops the nation with a +310 point margin.

No. 13 Oregon

Grade: A

Result: 45-7 win at Michigan State

Title odds: +2400

An Oregon team that was left for dead following a 4-3 start is now very much alive to reach the Big Ten Championship Game and College Football Playoff after an authoritative beatdown of Michigan State and some favorable results elsewhere in the Big Ten. The Ducks pulled away from Michigan State with a balanced offensive attack and a defense that forced four three-and-outs.

No. 14 Ohio State

Grade: D

Result: 31-28 loss at Nebraska

Title odds: N/A

Ohio State became the first ranked team to lose against Nebraska since 2016 as the Buckeyes floundered defensively again. Nebraska wrecked the Buckeyes on third downs as Ohio State notched just one sack on Anthony Colandrea, who wreaked havoc as a runner. Heisman candidate Jeremiah Smith's 165 receiving yards and two touchdowns were a bright spot. But this loss made it official that the only potentially meaningful hardware in Ohio State's future will be for Smith's individual achievements.